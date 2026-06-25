CCTV Cameras At Level Crossing Gates Improve Safety And Surveillance For Railways
The CCTV footage helps identify offenders involved in assaults on gatemen and provides valuable evidence for investigations, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to enhance safety and vigilance, Railways has installed CCTV cameras at level crossings for creating a continuous watch over these sensitive locations.
The Level Crossings are critical points where safety and vigilance go hand in hand. In recent years, instances of assaults on railway gatemen and unsafe activities near level crossings highlighted the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms.
According to the railway officials, the live feeds from the CCTV cameras at the LCs are monitored from the Station Master's Room and the Control Office, enabling real-time supervision and supporting the safe dispatch of trains.
The impact of CCTV footage has been significant as it helps identify offenders involved in assaults on gatemen and provides valuable evidence for investigations. The cameras have also emerged as an effective deterrent against trespassing and other miscreant activities, improving overall safety around railway crossings.
Beyond security, the surveillance system assists in identifying vehicles involved in hit-and-damage incidents, strengthening accountability and enabling a quicker response. By combining technology with continuous monitoring, the initiative is enhancing safety, protecting railway staff, and ensuring more reliable train operations for passengers, a senior railway official said.
Surveillance at non-interlocked level crossing gates
At Non-Interlocked Level Crossings, the gates are operated manually and are not connected to the railway signalling system. Prior to the introduction of the Automatic Private Number Generation (APNG) System, the Gateman and the Station Master exchanged Private Numbers (PNs) using standard printed PN sheets as confirmation that the gate had been closed. With the introduction of the APNG System at Non-Interlocked Level Crossing gates, an additional level of safety has been incorporated to ensure proper gate closure. Under the new system, a Private Number is generated and communicated to the Station Master only after physical sensors verify that the gate is fully closed. This automated verification provides an additional layer of safety and operational assurance in train operations by reducing reliance on manual confirmation and minimizing the possibility of human error.
CCTV Cameras
To enhance operational safety and strengthen monitoring at Level Crossing gates, CCTV-based surveillance systems have been provided for real-time observation of boom/barrier operations and road traffic movement. Live video feeds are available in the Station Master's Room and the Control Office, enabling continuous monitoring of gate functioning and supporting the safe and efficient dispatch of trains.
Key benefits of the CCTV surveillance such as real-time monitoring of LC gate operations, enhanced safety assurance for train movements through continuous supervision, improved operational control through live feeds at Stations and Control Offices, increased protection of railway staff and infrastructure, effective deterrence against trespassing and other unsafe practices, and reliable video evidence for incident investigation and enforcement actions.
NI LCs
The Non-Interlocked Level Crossing gates provided with Automatic PN Generation Systems and CCTV Systems are situated across single-line sections of the division.
Cameras in coaches and Locomotives
The Ministry of Railways earlier said that an initiative to enhance passenger safety and security by installing CCTV cameras across its network. In simple terms, the plan involves fitting cameras in roughly 74,000 railway coaches and 15,000 locomotives. The goal is to discourage and help address issues like theft, vandalism, and other mischief inside trains. The cameras are also expected to assist security agencies in investigating incidents by providing clear video evidence. Beyond basic surveillance, the system is intended to be part of a broader technology upgrade. Real-time monitoring is expected, and future improvements may include AI-based systems to detect suspicious behavior or alert authorities automatically. Overall, it’s a large-scale move toward more monitored and technology-driven train operations aimed at improving safety and response times.
Dedicated Key Actions
The Railway minister had decided on 11 key actions last year to ensure safety and security of the trains and passengers at LC gates including CCTV system to be provided at all the LC gates along with necessary recording systems. The power supply of the cameras should also be made available at LC gate and voice logger system to be confirmed functional at all non-interlocked gates by all DRMs.
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