ETV Bharat / bharat

CCTV Cameras At Level Crossing Gates Improve Safety And Surveillance For Railways

Commuters wait under a tent installed by the Bikaner Municipal Corporation for protection from the scorching summer sun as a train passes at a railway crossing in Bikaner ( IANS )

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance safety and vigilance, Railways has installed CCTV cameras at level crossings for creating a continuous watch over these sensitive locations.

The Level Crossings are critical points where safety and vigilance go hand in hand. In recent years, instances of assaults on railway gatemen and unsafe activities near level crossings highlighted the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms.

According to the railway officials, the live feeds from the CCTV cameras at the LCs are monitored from the Station Master's Room and the Control Office, enabling real-time supervision and supporting the safe dispatch of trains.

The impact of CCTV footage has been significant as it helps identify offenders involved in assaults on gatemen and provides valuable evidence for investigations. The cameras have also emerged as an effective deterrent against trespassing and other miscreant activities, improving overall safety around railway crossings.

Beyond security, the surveillance system assists in identifying vehicles involved in hit-and-damage incidents, strengthening accountability and enabling a quicker response. By combining technology with continuous monitoring, the initiative is enhancing safety, protecting railway staff, and ensuring more reliable train operations for passengers, a senior railway official said.

Surveillance at non-interlocked level crossing gates

At Non-Interlocked Level Crossings, the gates are operated manually and are not connected to the railway signalling system. Prior to the introduction of the Automatic Private Number Generation (APNG) System, the Gateman and the Station Master exchanged Private Numbers (PNs) using standard printed PN sheets as confirmation that the gate had been closed. With the introduction of the APNG System at Non-Interlocked Level Crossing gates, an additional level of safety has been incorporated to ensure proper gate closure. Under the new system, a Private Number is generated and communicated to the Station Master only after physical sensors verify that the gate is fully closed. This automated verification provides an additional layer of safety and operational assurance in train operations by reducing reliance on manual confirmation and minimizing the possibility of human error.

CCTV Cameras