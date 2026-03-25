ETV Bharat / bharat

CCPA Warns Restaurants Against Levying Gas, LPG Charge

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday warned hotels and restaurants not to levy additional charges, such as 'LPG charges' and 'fuel cost recovery', and said these are unfair trade practices, and strict action will be taken against them.

The authority has termed it an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, pointing out that only applicable taxes can be added to the price mentioned in the menu.

According to an official statement, the CCPA has "taken serious note of hotels and restaurants levying additional charges such as 'LPG charges', 'gas surcharge' and 'fuel cost recovery' in consumer bills". The CCPA observed that such charges are being imposed to circumvent existing guidelines on service charges.

The authority has issued a fresh advisory under section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act 2019, directing that no such charges shall be levied automatically, and warned that violations may invite strict action.

"The CCPA has observed, based on grievances received on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), and media reports, that certain hotels and restaurants are levying such charges in the consumer bill by default, over and above the price of food and beverages displayed in the menu and applicable taxes," the statement said.