ETV Bharat / bharat

CCPA Slaps Rs 7 Lakh Fine On Vajiram & Ravi For Misleading UPSC Success Claims

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority has imposed a penalty of Rs 7 lakh on Vajiram and Ravi IAS Study Centre for publishing misleading advertisements, which claimed credit for candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, most of whom had enrolled only in its free interview guidance programme.

The regulator found that a majority of candidates cited in the institute's advertisements had enrolled only in its free interview guidance programme (IGP), a short-duration course that begins only after candidates have already cleared Prelims and Mains on their own.

The institute had claimed on its official website, shortly after results were declared, that "8 Rank Holders in the Top 10" and "37 Rank Holders in the Top 50" are from Vajiram & Ravi.

It had further asserted that "every year, more than 30 per cent of the officers selected through UPSC Civil Services Examination are students of Vajiram & Ravi," the regulator said in a statement.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, found that 7 out of the 8 top-10 rankers cited in the advertisement, and 29 out of the 37 top-50 rankers, had enrolled only in the free IGP, a fact the institute had not disclosed.

The concealment was not limited to 2023. Data examined by the CCPA revealed a consistent pattern of non-disclosure across multiple years.