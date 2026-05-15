ETV Bharat / bharat

CCPA Slaps Rs 15 Lakh Penalty On Two Coaching Institutes For Misleading Ads On JEE, NEET Results

New Delhi: Consumer protection regulator CCPA has imposed penalties of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh on Motion Education Pvt Ltd and Career Line Coaching (CLC), Sikar, respectively, for publishing misleading advertisements about JEE and NEET results.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) said that the advertisements published by the two institutes concealed crucial information about the courses attended by students whose success stories were prominently featured in their promotional material.

The orders, passed by CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, found both institutes in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 — guilty of unfair trade practices and infringement of consumer rights, a consumer affairs ministry statement said on Friday.

Motion Education had advertised a 91.2 per cent NEET qualification rate and a 51.02 per cent IIT-JEE Advanced pass rate, plastering successful candidates' names, photographs and ranks across its website, YouTube channel, Instagram account and newspaper advertisements — all while promoting paid programmes such as its 'Full Time Classroom Programme', 'Residential Programme', 'Nurture Batch', 'Enthuse Batch', and 'Dropper/Leader Batch'.

The investigation revealed that a majority of the featured students had enrolled in "I-Eklavya (Online)" — a course offered free of cost to selected students through a test and interview process. None of the advertisements mentioned this.

Investigators also found that some students were enrolled with the institute only after their examinations had concluded, yet their achievements were attributed to the institute's coaching. Consent from students or their guardians had not been obtained for the use of their names and photographs.