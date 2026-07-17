ETV Bharat / bharat

CCPA Slaps Rs 1 Lakh Fine On SpiceJet For Using 'Dark Patterns' On Booking Platform

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on SpiceJet Ltd for deploying deceptive design practices — commonly called dark patterns — on its flight booking platform, the authority said on Friday. An inquiry led by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra found that consumers were being enrolled into the SpiceClub Loyalty Programme automatically, through a checkbox that was pre-ticked by default.

Customers were similarly deemed to have consented to receiving promotional messages, since the option to opt in was already selected without any action on their part. The CCPA noted that even after it issued a notice to the airline, SpiceJet merely swapped one pre-ticked checkbox for another — this time for promotional messages via SMS, WhatsApp and email — effectively continuing the same practice in a different form. ​

SpiceJet's representatives told the authority during proceedings that the lapse was the result of a technical error. The company has since been directed to submit an undertaking confirming that corrective measures have been implemented and will remain in place permanently.

The CCPA's order flagged three distinct dark patterns on SpiceJet's platform. The first one was "forced action" – automatic enrolment of users into the SpiceClub Loyalty Programme via a pre-ticked checkbox. ​

The other dark pattern was “Interface interference,” which presented the company's preferred option as the default choice to nudge consumer decisions. ​ The third one was "Trick question" – use of confusing, negatively worded consent language likely to mislead users. The authority said such practices "impair consumer autonomy, undermine informed decision-making" and run counter to the principles of fair and transparent consumer engagement. ​