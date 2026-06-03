ETV Bharat / bharat

CCPA Slaps Fines On PhysicsWallah, McAfee For 'Dark Pattern' Practices

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has penalised edtech firm PhysicsWallah and cybersecurity company McAfee Software India for deploying deceptive interface designs -- commonly known as "dark patterns" -- that manipulated users into actions they did not intend to take.

PhysicsWallah has been fined Rs 5 lakh, while McAfee has been handed a Rs 1 lakh penalty. Both companies have been directed to remove such practices from their platforms immediately, the regulator said in a statement.

Dark patterns are user interface design tricks that nudge or coerce consumers into making unintended purchases, signing up for subscriptions, or surrendering personal data. The CCPA notified the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns in November 2023, identifying 13 such practices as unfair trade.

THE PHYSICSWALLAH CASE

CCPA took suo motu cognizance of the edtech platform's practices and found three violations.

During checkout, a Rs 10 donation to the PW Foundation was automatically added to the payable amount -- without explicit consumer consent. Users were then shown emotionally charged messages about children's education, healthcare, and marriages to discourage them from removing the donation.

Additionally, courses advertised as "free" required users to first share their mobile number and email address. The regulator noted that course content remained identical across accounts, suggesting mandatory data collection served no functional purpose.