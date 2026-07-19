ETV Bharat / bharat

CCPA Penalises 41 Restaurants For Levying Service Charges By Default

New Delhi: In a major suo motu action, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has penalised 41 restaurants across the country for adding service charges to customer bills in violation to consumer rights and an trade practices.

Announcing the development on X, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi wrote, "Reaffirming that service charge is voluntary and entirely at the consumer's discretion, the CCPA has imposed penalties on violators."

He said the authority has directed the erring restaurants to discontinue the automatic levy of service charge. "Consumers can report such violations through the National Consumer Helpline (1915)," he said.

Per the CCPA's final order, restaurants fined include Chaayos (run by Sunshine Teahouse Pvt Ltd) Rs 50,000 for the default and ordered to refund the amount to the affected customers. The company has also been asked to modify its software-generated billing system across all outlets to ensure the charge is not added automatically.