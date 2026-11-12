ETV Bharat / bharat

CCPA Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine On Ola For Charging Pre-Ride Tips From Consumers

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 Lakh on cab aggregator Ola for misleading customers into paying advance tips to secure a ride.

The CCPA directed the company to discontinue the practice of issuing prompts about the pre-ride feature.

The authority headed by Nidhi Khare, chief commissioner, and Anupam Mishra, commissioner, directed Ola to discontinue the display of “all prompts, messages, interface designs, pre-set amounts, or any other dark pattern elements that solicit, nudge, coerce or psychologically pressure consumers into paying any amount, whether described as a tip, add-on, additional fare or by any other name.”

The CCPA had received a complaint on 16 May, 2025 against ANI Technologies Private Limited, which operates under the brand name “Ola,” alleging unfair trade practices.

The complaint mentioned a “manipulative pre-ride tipping feature and exploitative pricing,” alleging that Ola had introduced this on its booking platform, which prompts users to pay a "tip" to the driver before the ride is confirmed to speed up the booking process.