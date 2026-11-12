CCPA Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine On Ola For Charging Pre-Ride Tips From Consumers
The CCPA has directed Ola to discontinue the advance tipping feature.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 Lakh on cab aggregator Ola for misleading customers into paying advance tips to secure a ride.
The CCPA directed the company to discontinue the practice of issuing prompts about the pre-ride feature.
The authority headed by Nidhi Khare, chief commissioner, and Anupam Mishra, commissioner, directed Ola to discontinue the display of “all prompts, messages, interface designs, pre-set amounts, or any other dark pattern elements that solicit, nudge, coerce or psychologically pressure consumers into paying any amount, whether described as a tip, add-on, additional fare or by any other name.”
The CCPA had received a complaint on 16 May, 2025 against ANI Technologies Private Limited, which operates under the brand name “Ola,” alleging unfair trade practices.
The complaint mentioned a “manipulative pre-ride tipping feature and exploitative pricing,” alleging that Ola had introduced this on its booking platform, which prompts users to pay a "tip" to the driver before the ride is confirmed to speed up the booking process.
“While tipping has always been a post-service, voluntary expression of gratitude, the feature pressurises consumers into pre-paying tips out of fear of delayed bookings or no service at all. It encourages preferential treatment by drivers in favour of higher tips,” the complaint said, further alleging arbitrary and excessive pricing during peak hours.
The CCPA ordered strict compliance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 50 iii. 2023, and the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022.
It ordered Ola to pay Rs 10 lakh under Section 21(2) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 for misleading advertisements within 15 days.
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