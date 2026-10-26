ETV Bharat / bharat

CCPA Fines Shangri-La Eros Restaurant 'Mister Chai' Rs 1 Lakh For Levying Service Charge By Default

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Shangri-La Eros New Delhi's restaurant 'Mister Chai' for forcibly levying a 10 per cent service charge on food bills.

In its order dated October 22, the regulator directed the restaurant to discontinue and refrain from levying or collecting any service charge automatically, by default or under any other name.

It also asked the restaurant to strictly comply with the guidelines, dated July 4, 2022, to prevent unfair trade practices and to protect consumer interest with regard to levy of service charge in hotels and restaurants.

"...the restaurant is directed to pay a penalty of Rs 1,00,000/- only," the CCPA said. The restaurant must submit a compliance report within 15 days of receiving the order.

Commenting on the order, a Shangri-La Eros New Delhi spokesperson said it has reviewed its billing practices and confirms that, effective 1 October, 2026, service charges have been discontinued across all dining outlets and services at the hotel. Only applicable government-mandated taxes are reflected in guests' bills.

"We remain committed to transparent billing practices, ensuring our guests enjoy a seamless experience and the exceptional standards of hospitality for which Shangri-La is known," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The CCPA took cognisance of grievances dated May 30 and June 10, 2025, in which consumers alleged that a 10 per cent service charge was forcibly added to their bills at the outlet.

The authority noted that the Delhi High Court, in its March 28, 2025, judgement in 'National Restaurant Association of India & Ors vs Union of India & Anr', had held that all restaurants must adhere to the CCPA guidelines and that the authority was free to enforce them in accordance with law.

A preliminary inquiry found that the restaurant had levied the charge despite the court's ruling. Since the bills are software-generated, the CCPA said the practice may have affected a wider base of consumers, making it fit for class action under Section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The investigation found that in Invoice No. M16727 dated May 30, 2025, a service charge of Rs 435 was levied on a subtotal of Rs 4,350, before CGST and SGST of Rs 430.65 each, taking the total to Rs 5,646.