CCPA Fines Meta, Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho Rs 10 Lakh Each For Illegal Walkie-Talkie Sales

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated suo motu action against e-commerce platforms for listing and selling unauthorised walkie-talkies in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and telecom laws, issuing final orders against eight entities and imposing penalties totalling Rs 44 lakh.

Notices were issued to 13 e-commerce entities -- Chimiya, JioMart, Talk Pro, Meesho, MaskMan Toys, TradeIndia, Antriksh Technologies, Vardaanmart, IndiaMart, Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook Marketplace), Flipkart, Krishna Mart, and Amazon, following the identification of over 16,970 non-compliant product listings across platforms.

The CCPA found that platforms were facilitating the sale of Personal Mobile Radios (PMRs) operating outside the license-exempt frequency band, without Equipment Type Approval (ETA) certification or proper disclosure of licensing requirements.

Penalties of Rs 10 Lakh and Rs 1 Lakh imposed

The authority imposed penalties of Rs 10 lakh each on Meesho, Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook Marketplace), Flipkart, and Amazon, and Rs 1 lakh each on Chimiya, JioMart, Talk Pro, and MaskMan Toys for violations of consumer rights, misleading advertisements, and unfair trade practices, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare told PTI.

Meesho, Meta, Chimiya, JioMart, and Talk Pro have paid their penalties. Payment from the remaining platforms is awaited, she added.

Under existing regulations, license exemption applies only to PMRs operating strictly in the 446.0-446.2 MHz band. Rule 5 of the Use of Low Power and Very Low Power Short Range Radio Frequency Devices Rules, 2018, mandates that manufacturers and sellers must obtain ETA before import, sale, or operation of such devices.

Major violations uncovered

On Flipkart, 65,931 units were sold where the frequency range was either left blank or fell outside the exempted range. Another 42,275 units were sold with the correct frequency disclosed. Amazon saw 2,602 units sold between January 2023 and May 2025, with 467 product listings lacking proper frequency or certification details.

Meesho recorded sales of 2,209 units by a single seller alone, with numerous listings failing to disclose ETA certification or frequency specifications. JioMart sold 58 units over two years without clear licensing requirement disclosures, while Facebook Marketplace had 710 listings delisted following CCPA intervention.

In the case of Facebook Marketplace, the CCPA found walkie-talkies were listed without disclosure of licensing requirements, frequency specifications, or ETA/WPC certification.

Despite post-notice removals, the platform facilitated repeated listing of regulated devices without adequate preventive safeguards. The authority held that platforms must exercise due diligence commensurate with their scale and technological capability, with 710 listings delisted following intervention.

Talk Pro (Iconet Services Pvt Ltd) was found listing devices operating across UHF 400-1200 MHz while falsely claiming they were "100 per cent legal" and "license-free."