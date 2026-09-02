ETV Bharat / bharat

CCPA Fines Dial4Trade Rs10 Lakh For Unauthorised Online Sale Of Ammonium Nitrate

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Dial4Trade Technologies Pvt Ltd for facilitating the listing, hosting, advertising and sale of ammonium nitrate on its e-commerce platform without mandatory regulatory safeguards.

The final order was passed by the CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, under Sections 10, 20 and 21 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The authority has directed Dial4Trade to immediately stop listing, hosting, advertising or facilitating the sale of ammonium nitrate — or any other substance classified as an explosive under the Explosives Act, 1884 — on its platform.

During its examination, the CCPA found that ammonium nitrate was listed and made available for purchase on the platform without adequate safeguards, an official statement said.

The regulator held that a product listing on a digital marketplace, communicated to the public over the internet, qualifies as an "advertisement" under Section 2(1) of the Consumer Protection Act.

It further ruled that offering a regulated explosive substance for sale like an ordinary consumer product — without informing users that its lawful purchase requires a prescribed licence — amounts to a misleading advertisement and unfair trade practice under Sections 2(28) and 2(47) of the Act.

Dial4Trade had argued that it functions as a Business-to-Business (B2B) marketplace intermediary and cannot be held liable for listings uploaded by third-party sellers.

The CCPA rejected this defence, pointing out that the platform allowed purchase of the substance in quantities as low as a single unit and lacked minimum order quantity requirements or institutional-buyer verification mechanisms typically associated with a B2B model.