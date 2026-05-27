ETV Bharat / bharat

Central Consumer Protection Authority Cracks Down On Online Sale Of Explosive And Hazardous Chemicals

Hazardous substances, including ammonium nitrate and gunpowder, were among the products flagged during the regulatory action. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated action against the online sale and listing of hazardous chemicals and explosive substances on e-commerce platforms, raising concerns over consumer safety and public security.

The action has been taken under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, following inputs received by authorities regarding the alleged sale and advertising of regulated substances on several digital marketplaces. According to the government, unrestricted access to such chemicals through online platforms could pose serious risks if proper safeguards and verification mechanisms are not followed.

The CCPA has issued notices to platforms, including IndiaMART, Justdial, Sigma-Aldrich India, Dial4Trade and ExportersIndia, seeking detailed information on the sale and listing of such products.

The authority has asked the platforms to provide details on seller identities, licensing compliance, buyer verification systems, quantities sold, import-related information, and other regulatory approvals for these substances.

Officials said the preliminary examination revealed that several chemicals and explosive materials advertised or listed online fall into regulated, restricted, or controlled categories governed by various safety and public security laws.

Hazardous Chemicals Under Scanner

Among the substances that came under scrutiny are Ammonium Nitrate, Gun Powder, Picric Acid and Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN), all of which are considered hazardous and require strict regulation in storage, handling and sale.

The CCPA has stressed that e-commerce platforms and online intermediaries must exercise due diligence before listing or selling such products and ensure compliance with all applicable legal provisions.