Central Consumer Protection Authority Cracks Down On Online Sale Of Explosive And Hazardous Chemicals
Authorities raised concerns that unrestricted online access to explosive chemicals could pose serious risks to public safety and national security.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated action against the online sale and listing of hazardous chemicals and explosive substances on e-commerce platforms, raising concerns over consumer safety and public security.
The action has been taken under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, following inputs received by authorities regarding the alleged sale and advertising of regulated substances on several digital marketplaces. According to the government, unrestricted access to such chemicals through online platforms could pose serious risks if proper safeguards and verification mechanisms are not followed.
The CCPA has issued notices to platforms, including IndiaMART, Justdial, Sigma-Aldrich India, Dial4Trade and ExportersIndia, seeking detailed information on the sale and listing of such products.
The authority has asked the platforms to provide details on seller identities, licensing compliance, buyer verification systems, quantities sold, import-related information, and other regulatory approvals for these substances.
Officials said the preliminary examination revealed that several chemicals and explosive materials advertised or listed online fall into regulated, restricted, or controlled categories governed by various safety and public security laws.
Hazardous Chemicals Under Scanner
Among the substances that came under scrutiny are Ammonium Nitrate, Gun Powder, Picric Acid and Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN), all of which are considered hazardous and require strict regulation in storage, handling and sale.
The CCPA has stressed that e-commerce platforms and online intermediaries must exercise due diligence before listing or selling such products and ensure compliance with all applicable legal provisions.
The authority has also issued eight notices regarding similar alleged violations involving potentially dangerous and regulated substances.
As part of the ongoing action, the CCPA held discussions with officials of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to review the regulatory framework governing explosive and hazardous materials.
Authorities said the list of sellers operating through these platforms has also been shared with PESO for further examination and action under relevant laws.
Platforms Begin Removing Listings
Following the CCPA's intervention, several online platforms have started removing, restricting or blocking listings linked to hazardous chemicals and explosive substances.
The government said the move is aimed at ensuring that digital marketplaces do not become channels for unauthorised access to dangerous materials that violate safety standards and legal regulations.
The CCPA said it remains committed to strengthening consumer safety, ensuring fair practices in e-commerce and building trust in digital marketplaces.
Also Read:
- Red Fort Car Blast: Umer-Un-Nabi Used Fake Identity To Procure Chemicals For Making Explosives Says NIA
- Southern California Chemical Tank At Risk Of Exploding As 40,000 Residents Are Ordered To Evacuate
- Study On Human Exposure To Cancer-Causing Chemicals Inside Vehicles: ICMR Submits Status Report To NGT