ETV Bharat / bharat

CCMB Scientists Decode Secret Behind Virus-Fighting MAVS Protein

Hyderabad: When viruses attack our body's cells, they frequently compromise the cells' "interferon signaling" defence mechanism. Researchers have long been investigating whether alternative protective pathways exist to safeguard cells from viruses should interferon signaling fail.

A new study conducted by the H Krishnan Lab at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad has revealed a key insight into this matter, identifying the existence of a backup mechanism.

MAVS-dependent antiviral signaling is coupled to mitochondrial protein import and organelle homeostasis (mBio)

The study demonstrated that the Mitochondrial Antiviral-Signaling (MAVS) protein typically known for facilitating interferon activation is not limited to that function alone; it also maintains the structural integrity of mitochondria. This unique protective mechanism effectively prevents RNA viruses from proliferating within cells.

Scientists believe this discovery will significantly contribute to the development of new antiviral therapies in the future. The research has recently been published in the journal mBio.