CCMB Scientists Decode Secret Behind Virus-Fighting MAVS Protein
The study conducted by H Krishnan Lab at the CCMB in Hyderabad has recently been published in the journal mBio.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: When viruses attack our body's cells, they frequently compromise the cells' "interferon signaling" defence mechanism. Researchers have long been investigating whether alternative protective pathways exist to safeguard cells from viruses should interferon signaling fail.
A new study conducted by the H Krishnan Lab at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad has revealed a key insight into this matter, identifying the existence of a backup mechanism.
The study demonstrated that the Mitochondrial Antiviral-Signaling (MAVS) protein typically known for facilitating interferon activation is not limited to that function alone; it also maintains the structural integrity of mitochondria. This unique protective mechanism effectively prevents RNA viruses from proliferating within cells.
New study from H Krishnan's lab finds that MAVS, known to coordinate IFN activation, also guards mitochondrial integrity. It allows the infected cell to mount an IFN-indpnt antiviral response that restricts RNA virus replication. https://t.co/9fZgaoJwEo 2/2 https://t.co/IKFi2KJxRl— CSIR-CCMB (@ccmb_csir) October 12, 2026
Scientists believe this discovery will significantly contribute to the development of new antiviral therapies in the future. The research has recently been published in the journal mBio.
Sharing the findings on CSIR-CCMB's X handle, the institute informed, "New study from H Krishnan's lab finds that MAVS, known to coordinate IFN activation, also guards mitochondrial integrity. It allows the infected cell to mount an IFN-indpnt antiviral response that restricts RNA virus replication".
Results of the Study
- MAVS is critical for maintaining mitochondrial structure and homeostasis
- MAVS safeguards mitochondria by maintaining TOM complex expression and protein import competence
- SARS-CoV-2 prevents MAVS aggregation coincident with mitochondrial
- destabilization
- MAVS implements mitochondrial homeostasis to restrict RNA virus replication
- MAVS restricts viral infection through an interferon-independent intrinsic antiviral program
- MAVS maintains mitochondrial integrity independently of IFN signaling
The CCMB is an Indian fundamental life science research establishment located in Hyderabad that operates under the aegis of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.
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