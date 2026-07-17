ETV Bharat / bharat

CCI Junks Complaint Against Reliance Jio Infocomm, Others

New Delhi: Fair trade regulator CCI has dismissed a complaint against Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, saying the allegations of anti-competitive conduct were generic, speculative and unsupported by evidence. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in an order passed on Thursday said it has also dismissed similar allegations against over 4,500 firms across multiple sectors.

The complainant had alleged violations of Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act by enterprises operating in sectors, including telecom, logistics, government e-marketplace (GeM) procurement, energy, FMCG, and healthcare.

Sections 3 and 4 pertain to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position, respectively. The complainant alleged that these enterprises have engaged in coordinated conduct, including price alignment, exclusionary practices, and restricting free and fair competition in the areas of freight movement, and supply-chain logistics.

It sought a detailed investigation by the Director General (DG). However, the competition watchdog said the complainant failed to identify the specific role of the opposite parties (OPs) or provide material to substantiate the allegations.