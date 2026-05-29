CBSE Opens Class XII Verification And Re-Evaluation Portal
Class XII students can now seek verification and re-evaluation of marks through CBSE's three-stage online post-result process.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the post-result process for Class XII students. The board has opened the online portal for verification and re-evaluation from May 29, 2026. Students can now apply online for verification of marks, answer book verification and re-evaluation of their answers.
The move comes as a relief for students who are dissatisfied with their scores or suspect an error in the evaluation process. CBSE has made the entire process online, allowing students to apply conveniently from home.
According to the board, lakhs of students had applied for scanned copies of their answer sheets this year. A large number of students have already received digital copies of their answer books. Students can now review their copies, identify questions where they may have received fewer marks than expected, and decide which answers they want rechecked.
CBSE said the objective of the process is to provide a transparent and fair system that gives students clarity about their marks. Under the revised arrangement, students are first given access to their answer sheets, enabling them to understand where marks may have been deducted before seeking further review.
Three-Stage Process
The entire process will be conducted in three stages:
- Only those students who have obtained scanned copies of their answer books will be eligible to apply for verification in the first stage.
- Thereafter, students can apply for verification of their answer books.
- In the final stage, students can apply for re-evaluation of specific answers.
The board said the new system aims to ensure a transparent and fair evaluation process for students.
What Are Verification And Re-Evaluation?
Under the verification process, the board checks whether there has been any error in totalling marks, whether any answer has been left unevaluated, or whether there has been a mistake in recording marks for a particular question.
During the re-evaluation process, students can request a reassessment of answers for which they believe they were not awarded the correct marks. Examiners then reassess the concerned responses.
Students will need to visit the official CBSE website and complete the online application form. Separate fees will apply to each stage of the process, and payment must be made online.
The board has advised students and parents to carefully read all guidelines before submitting applications and to seek re-evaluation only for those questions where they genuinely believe an error may have occurred.
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