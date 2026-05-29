ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Opens Class XII Verification And Re-Evaluation Portal

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the post-result process for Class XII students. The board has opened the online portal for verification and re-evaluation from May 29, 2026. Students can now apply online for verification of marks, answer book verification and re-evaluation of their answers.

The move comes as a relief for students who are dissatisfied with their scores or suspect an error in the evaluation process. CBSE has made the entire process online, allowing students to apply conveniently from home.

According to the board, lakhs of students had applied for scanned copies of their answer sheets this year. A large number of students have already received digital copies of their answer books. Students can now review their copies, identify questions where they may have received fewer marks than expected, and decide which answers they want rechecked.

CBSE said the objective of the process is to provide a transparent and fair system that gives students clarity about their marks. Under the revised arrangement, students are first given access to their answer sheets, enabling them to understand where marks may have been deducted before seeking further review.

Three-Stage Process

The entire process will be conducted in three stages: