CBSE’s New Skill Mandate Explained: What Changes for Classes 6–8 And Parents' Concerns Around it

The CBSE is coordinating the Skill Bolstering (Skill Bodh) program, which was developed in concert with NCERT. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched one of its most ambitious curriculum changes in years by making skill education compulsory for Classes 6 to 8 beginning this academic session. The initiative, which builds on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to move education away from memorisation and toward skills that are applicable to everyday life; however, while many view this change as being "progressive" in nature, and welcome it in principle.

However, there are many individuals that are worried about whether the current environment has the capacity to accommodate such a significant transformation in education, including the individuals involved in this transition, including educators, parents, and other educational site administrators.

The CBSE is coordinating the Skill Bolstering (Skill Bodh) program, which was developed in concert with NCERT, with the requirement that CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) institutions throughout India must implement this program. Every student will be required to undertake nine hands-on projects over the course of three years, three each year, covering 270 hours of structured skill-based learning. Schools will need to carve out roughly 110 hours annually, amounting to about 160 periods, and introduce dedicated two-period blocks each week to allow uninterrupted practical work.

The goal, CBSE says, is to give students the chance to “learn by doing,” and familiarise themselves with three broad skill areas: working with living beings, working with machines and materials, and human services. But on the ground, reactions are deeply mixed.

Infrastructure: The Biggest Bottleneck

Many school administrators from India are cautioning that the Skill Bodh initiative underestimates the challenges associated with inadequate physical infrastructure faced by the majority of institutions, particularly government schools and budget private schools that are financially constrained.

Kuriakose V K, Principal of St. Thomas School, says the directive assumes that schools have spare rooms or labs available to convert into skill spaces. “Schools like ours have already built rooms according to the land area we have and occupied all rooms with sufficient sections of each class. Neither more construction nor reduction of sections to make space for skill labs is practically possible,” he told ETV Bharat.

A government school teacher in rural Haryana echoed this concern, stressing the lack of even basic facilities. “We don’t have enough classrooms as it is. How are we supposed to suddenly create spaces for carpentry, design, or mechanical work?”

This worry is common across rural schools where science labs, libraries and even playgrounds are limited. For them, skill labs may remain an aspiration unless governments allocate fresh funding.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Principal of Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya, encapsulates this tension between intent and readiness.

“While CBSE’s intent is progressive, the ground reality, especially in government and rural schools, is uneven. Many schools still lack basic lab infrastructure, updated tools, and consistently trained instructors needed for meaningful skill education. However, introducing the mandate can also act as a catalyst: once the policy becomes compulsory, states and schools are pushed to prioritise budgeting, training, and infrastructure. It may not be perfect at the start, but it can set a long-term foundation.”

Parents Divided Over Academic Load And Practical Value

Reactions from parents have been equally split. Many argue that the curriculum is already overloaded with new subjects such as coding, artificial intelligence, financial literacy, and design thinking. Adding mandatory skill work, they fear, will further increase stress among middle school students.

A Gurgaon parent, Nidhi, said, “My child already has a packed schedule. Now adding mandatory projects will only increase pressure. Why push so many new subjects at once?”

Others believe skills should be optional, not compulsory. Jignesh, a Pune-based parent, remarked that short-term exposure may not yield a meaningful impact.

“Skills learned in classes 6 to 8 won’t directly help in internships or jobs later. These should be optional, not forced on every child.”

Another common concern is the uneven playing field between private and government schools. Sushila, a parent from rural Rajasthan, raised the question many have been asking, “Private schools may somehow manage, but what about our local school, where even basic labs don’t exist?”

Yet, several parents see the policy as a necessary correction to an overly theoretical education system.

Anand, a Bengaluru parent, pointed out, “Early exposure to skills is good. Children must learn how things work in real life—not just study for exams.”

Principals Support Exposure, But Stress Need For Flexible Implementation