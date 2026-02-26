CBSE’s Big Language Shift: Third Language From Class VI, Three-Language Board Exams by 2031
The policy aims to boost multilingual learning, but may significantly reshape classroom time, curriculum structure and assessment patterns across CBSE-affiliated schools nationwide.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: In a significant shift aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to introduce a third language from Class 6 starting the 2026-27 academic session. The move is expected to culminate in Class X Board examinations mandating assessment in three languages by 2031.
According to official sources, the policy mandates that students learn three languages, at least two of which are native to India. English will be treated as a “foreign” language under this framework.
Schools offering English in Class VI will count it as the sole foreign language alongside two Indian languages. Institutions will also offer foreign languages such as French and German, as well as two Indian languages.
NEP 2020 envisions encouraging multilingualism and strengthening cultural identity. The framework introduces R3 at the middle school level (Classes VI to VII) and allocates more time to help students develop basic communication skills in a new language.
Extension To Secondary Stage And Board Exams
The National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023 recommends that all three languages, R1, R2 and R3, continue through Classes IX and X. By the end of secondary schooling, students are expected to achieve functional communication proficiency in all three languages, with deeper academic fluency in at least two of them.
Sources indicate this progression will bring a structural shift in board examinations. Currently, Class 10 students write exams in two languages; by 2031, they are expected to be assessed in all three.
As part of the implementation, CBSE will develop new textbooks and learning materials aligned with the NCFSE framework. Resources will also be created for regional Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati and Bangla.
Concerns About Timetable And Academics
While the policy has been welcomed for its cultural vision, stakeholders have expressed concerns about its practicality.
Kuriakose VK, outgoing principal of St Thomas School in Ghaziabad, said multilingual learning is beneficial but may increase academic burden.
“Learning multiple languages is useful, but children and parents may struggle with four languages, including a foreign one. This could reduce self-study time for core subjects like Math, Science, Social Science, Computer, IT and AI,” he said.
He highlighted a key logistical challenge: time allocation. He explained, "There are only 8 periods in a day and five days in a week, 40 periods. As per CBSE guidelines, seven periods are required for each language. Four languages will take 32 periods, leaving only 8 for all other subjects.”
He also raised concerns about co-curricular activities. He added, “What about arts, sports, annual days and competitions? ‘No play and only work makes Jack a dull boy’.”
Additionally, schools must allocate time for skill-based subjects under the Kaushal Bodh initiative, which requires five periods per week. With working days reduced to around 180 due to holidays, educators fear academic strain.
Cultural Benefits Vs Practical Challenges
Despite these concerns, some educators have supported the move.
Dr Satvir Sharma, Principal of Vidya Bal Bhawan Senior Secondary School, said, “We appreciate CBSE’s effort to promote two Indian languages under the three-language framework. At our school, we already teach Sanskrit as the third language, which has strengthened students’ cultural connection and language foundation.”
He added that introducing another Indian language could enhance multilingual competence and deepen understanding of India’s cultural diversity.
Parents have also raised questions about the relevance of classical languages like Sanskrit. Kuriakose explained, “Many parents believe that learning Sanskrit is of no use since it is not widely spoken, which puts us principals in a dilemma.”
Schools often find themselves balancing parental expectations with policy mandates.
A Long-Term Structural Shift
The NCFSE emphasises that language education is key to fostering cultural identity and national integration. It states that exposure to multiple languages helps students appreciate India’s linguistic diversity and strengthens unity.
The framework notes, “Language education plays an important role in helping students stay connected to their homeland. Exposure to additional languages encourages multilingualism and appreciation of unity in diversity.”
As CBSE moves toward implementing these reforms, challenges related to academic load, infrastructure and time management will need careful handling to ensure successful adoption.
Also Read: