CBSE’s Big Language Shift: Third Language From Class VI, Three-Language Board Exams by 2031

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a significant shift aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to introduce a third language from Class 6 starting the 2026-27 academic session. The move is expected to culminate in Class X Board examinations mandating assessment in three languages by 2031.

According to official sources, the policy mandates that students learn three languages, at least two of which are native to India. English will be treated as a “foreign” language under this framework.

Schools offering English in Class VI will count it as the sole foreign language alongside two Indian languages. Institutions will also offer foreign languages such as French and German, as well as two Indian languages.

NEP 2020 envisions encouraging multilingualism and strengthening cultural identity. The framework introduces R3 at the middle school level (Classes VI to VII) and allocates more time to help students develop basic communication skills in a new language.

Extension To Secondary Stage And Board Exams

The National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023 recommends that all three languages, R1, R2 and R3, continue through Classes IX and X. By the end of secondary schooling, students are expected to achieve functional communication proficiency in all three languages, with deeper academic fluency in at least two of them.

Sources indicate this progression will bring a structural shift in board examinations. Currently, Class 10 students write exams in two languages; by 2031, they are expected to be assessed in all three.

As part of the implementation, CBSE will develop new textbooks and learning materials aligned with the NCFSE framework. Resources will also be created for regional Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati and Bangla.

Concerns About Timetable And Academics

While the policy has been welcomed for its cultural vision, stakeholders have expressed concerns about its practicality.

Kuriakose VK, outgoing principal of St Thomas School in Ghaziabad, said multilingual learning is beneficial but may increase academic burden.

“Learning multiple languages is useful, but children and parents may struggle with four languages, including a foreign one. This could reduce self-study time for core subjects like Math, Science, Social Science, Computer, IT and AI,” he said.