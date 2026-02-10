CBSE To Introduce On-Screen Marking For Class XII Boards From 2026
The education board shifts Class XII copies to OSM, directing schools to upgrade infrastructure, while Class X evaluation stays offline for now.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class XII answer sheets from the 2026 board exams. The board says moving to digital assessment will make the process more transparent, faster and minimise human error.
In a circular to principals on Monday, the board told schools to prepare for the change. From 2026, examiners will assess Class XII answer sheets online instead of on paper. This system will operate in India and 26 other countries where CBSE holds examinations.
CBSE conducts one of the world's largest school exams, with nearly 46 lakh students appearing annually for the Class X and Class XII exams. The board says digital evaluation will boost efficiency, ensure uniformity, and strengthen credibility.
However, the board clarified that the evaluation of Class X answer sheets will continue in the offline, physical format, for now.
Key Benefits Of On-Screen Marking (OSM)
The education board explained that digital marking should make checking answers clearer, more accurate and faster. The board said on-screen marking will cut wait times, reduce math errors and make it easier for teachers to collaborate. CBSE says the biggest benefits are:
- No more calculations or adding mistakes.
- Reduced manual handling and better coordination among evaluators.
- Faster completion of marking and result preparation.
- Teachers can evaluate while remaining in their own schools.
- Significant savings in transportation time and logistics costs.
- No requirement for post-result verification of marks.
- Reduced the need for additional manpower for re-checking.
- Wider participation of schools in the evaluation exercise.
- Involvement of teachers from CBSE-affiliated institutions in India and abroad.
- A more environmentally friendly system with reduced paper movement.
Technical Preparations
CBSE told schools to prepare their computer and internet setup for easy on-screen checking. Schools should check their computers, steady internet, and working hardware early. Schools must have:
- Availability of a computer lab with a public static IP.
- Systems running on Windows 8 or higher.
- At least 4 GB RAM with 1 GB of free disk space.
- Updated internet browsers.
- Installation of Adobe Reader.
- Stable internet speed of a minimum of 2 Mbps.
- Reliable and uninterrupted power supply.
Schools have been asked to review their readiness well before the examination cycle to prevent last-minute disruptions.
Training And Familiarisation For Teachers
The board said teachers will have the opportunity to learn the system before using it. All teachers with CBSE Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) IDs will get access before checking answer sheets. They can log in, practice, and learn how it works before they start their real work.
The board believes this preparation phase will ensure smoother implementation and minimise resistance or technical confusion.
Also Read: