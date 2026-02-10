ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE To Introduce On-Screen Marking For Class XII Boards From 2026

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class XII answer sheets from the 2026 board exams. The board says moving to digital assessment will make the process more transparent, faster and minimise human error.

In a circular to principals on Monday, the board told schools to prepare for the change. From 2026, examiners will assess Class XII answer sheets online instead of on paper. This system will operate in India and 26 other countries where CBSE holds examinations.

CBSE conducts one of the world's largest school exams, with nearly 46 lakh students appearing annually for the Class X and Class XII exams. The board says digital evaluation will boost efficiency, ensure uniformity, and strengthen credibility.

However, the board clarified that the evaluation of Class X answer sheets will continue in the offline, physical format, for now.

Key Benefits Of On-Screen Marking (OSM)

The education board explained that digital marking should make checking answers clearer, more accurate and faster. The board said on-screen marking will cut wait times, reduce math errors and make it easier for teachers to collaborate. CBSE says the biggest benefits are: