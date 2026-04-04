ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Rolls Out New 'Three-Language Formula' Curriculum; TN CM Stalin Calls It Hindi Imposition, Threat To Students' Progress

File - Students at examination centre premises as they appear for the 10th grade exams, conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at Sir Padampat Singhania Education Centre (SPSEC), in Kanpur ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday has unveiled a new curriculum framework to be implemented from the 2026–27 academic session, introducing a phased three-language formula from Class 6 and a two-level system for mathematics and science at the Class 9 level.

According to board officials, the revised curriculum aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework, aiming to strengthen multilingual learning and conceptual understanding among students.

Under the new structure, students from Class 6 onwards will mandatorily study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages. The framework allows some flexibility in cases of students returning from foreign schools, who may be exempted from the third language subject under prescribed norms.

A major academic shift will also be introduced in Class 9, where students will study standard mathematics and science courses and take a common 80-mark examination. Additionally, those seeking deeper subject proficiency can opt for an advanced level, comprising a separate 25-mark paper designed to test higher-order thinking skills. While the advanced paper is optional, students scoring 50 per cent or above will have this qualification separately reflected in their mark sheets. The first batch to take Class 10 board exams under this system will do so in 2028.

However, the new curriculum has drawn sharp criticism from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who termed the three-language formula a "covert mechanism" to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.

In a statement on Saturday, Stalin alleged that the curriculum was "not an innocent academic reform" but a "calculated and deeply concerning attempt at linguistic imposition." He pointed out that under the guise of promoting Indian languages, the Union government was advancing a centralising agenda that privileges Hindi while marginalising India's linguistic diversity.

"For students in southern states, this effectively translates into compulsory Hindi learning," he said, questioning the absence of reciprocal requirements for Hindi-speaking states to adopt southern or other regional languages.