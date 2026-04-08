ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Sets April 8-17 As Deadline For Uploading Class XII Marks In 7 West Asian Countries

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued strict guidelines for uploading Class XII marks for its affiliated schools in seven West Asian countries: the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iran.

The education board stated that schools in these countries must upload students’ marks on the online portal only between April 8 and April 17, 2026. No extension will be granted beyond the deadline and no corrections will be allowed for errors.

Strict Adherence To Deadline

CBSE has fixed a strict timeline for uploading marks. Schools will be able to upload data on the portal only from April 8 to April 17. All affiliated institutions have been instructed to complete the process within this period. The portal will close at the deadline; no extensions will be granted. The board warned that late uploads will face serious consequences, as prompt submission is essential for timely results.

No Second Chance For Errors

CBSE has made it clear that if there is any error in mark entry, no correction window will be provided later. Once the data is uploaded, it will be considered final. Therefore, schools have been directed to thoroughly verify all entries before submission. Even a minor mistake could affect students' results, so school authorities and teachers have been advised to exercise extra caution.