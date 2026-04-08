CBSE Sets April 8-17 As Deadline For Uploading Class XII Marks In 7 West Asian Countries
The education board issued strict guidelines for overseas schools, mandating the timely upload of Class XII marks with no corrections allowed after submission.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued strict guidelines for uploading Class XII marks for its affiliated schools in seven West Asian countries: the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iran.
The education board stated that schools in these countries must upload students’ marks on the online portal only between April 8 and April 17, 2026. No extension will be granted beyond the deadline and no corrections will be allowed for errors.
Strict Adherence To Deadline
CBSE has fixed a strict timeline for uploading marks. Schools will be able to upload data on the portal only from April 8 to April 17. All affiliated institutions have been instructed to complete the process within this period. The portal will close at the deadline; no extensions will be granted. The board warned that late uploads will face serious consequences, as prompt submission is essential for timely results.
No Second Chance For Errors
CBSE has made it clear that if there is any error in mark entry, no correction window will be provided later. Once the data is uploaded, it will be considered final. Therefore, schools have been directed to thoroughly verify all entries before submission. Even a minor mistake could affect students' results, so school authorities and teachers have been advised to exercise extra caution.
Process Through Online Platform
CBSE will provide a dedicated online platform for uploading marks. The platform will be activated on April 8, 2026, and the link will be available in schools' login accounts. Schools must upload student marks through this portal to ensure a streamlined, digital process.
Countries Covered Under Guidelines
These instructions apply to CBSE-affiliated schools located in seven West Asian countries. A large number of Indian schools operate in these countries, where thousands of students appear for the CBSE Class XII examinations every year. Hence, these guidelines will impact a significant number of students and institutions.
Focus On Transparency And Timeliness
CBSE stated that the objective of this system is to make the process of uploading marks transparent, faster and error-free. Direct online data submission will reduce the risk of human error and help ensure timely result declaration. The board has urged all schools to strictly follow the guidelines and complete the process without mistakes, keeping students' futures in mind.
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