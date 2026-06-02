CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal Hit By Glitches Again; Students Say Problem Persists Despite Restoration
On Tuesday, the CBSE announced that the portal has been restored. However, many students reported that the technical issues persist.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
New Delhi: There is no end to the woes of the Class 12 students who wish to apply for re-evaluation, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website is "still not working properly". Even as the Board said it has reactivated its re-evaluation portal, students continued to report technical glitches, saying the website is either failing to load or is showing repeated errors during the application process.
On Monday, the first day of the re-evaluation process, the portal remained inaccessible. Subsequently, on Tuesday, the CBSE announced that the portal has been restored. However, many students reported that the technical issues persist.
On Tuesday, the applicants once again took to social media platform 'X' to voice their grievances. One student wrote, "The site simply isn't opening. Thousands of students are trying continuously, yet the technical glitches persist. How is this going to be resolved?"
Dearest Students,— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 1, 2026
The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE !
Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation.
Portal Link: https://t.co/ILQvluZJ7W@EduMinOfIndia @PTI_News @PIB_India… pic.twitter.com/Ydc2wmGEol
Another student complained that immediately after filling out the application form, the moment they attempt to upload supporting documents, the system redirects them back to the homepage. This forces them to restart the entire process from scratch, resulting in a significant waste of their time.
Students are also worried because JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority), the crucial counselling process for engineering admissions, is set to commence soon. As a result, many students wish to apply for the verification and re-evaluation of their marks so that, if their scores improve in any subject, they can leverage those revised marks during the admission process. The students alleged that the re-evaluation process has already been delayed, and now, the technical malfunctions plaguing the portal have made the act of applying even more arduous.
Amidst the continuous stream of complaints, the students and parents have demanded that the CBSE clarify the situation. Tagging board officials on social media, numerous users have asked when a permanent solution to these technical difficulties will finally be implemented, and what alternative arrangements will be made for those students currently facing difficulties in submitting their applications.
According to the CBSE, the portal for answer sheet verification and re-evaluation will remain open from June 2, 2026, to June 6, 2026 (midnight). No applications of any kind will be accepted after the stipulated deadline. The board has clarified that there is no provision for offline applications.
How Much Is The Fee?
Verification of Issues: Rs 100 per answer sheet
Re-evaluation: Rs 25 per question
Fee payments can be made only through online modes such as UPI, credit card, debit card, and net banking.
According to the CBSE, students can register complaints related to multiple subjects through a single application. There will be no need to submit separate applications repeatedly for different issues. After logging into the portal, students will see several options on the left-hand side, from where they can select the option for verification or re-evaluation according to their requirements. While applying for the verification of issues, the students can select the subjects for which they have previously obtained scanned copies. Subsequently, they can report the following issues:
- Missing pages in the answer sheet
- Missing supplementary answer sheets
- Scanned copies of graphs or maps are missing
- Scanned copy of the answer sheet is blurred/illegible
- The answer sheet belongs to another student
- Evaluation was conducted based on an incorrect question paper set
If a student has missing pages, they must enter the corresponding page numbers. Similarly, necessary details must be filled in for missing supplementary copies or other issues.
The CBSE has advised students to verify all details before submitting their application. If a student wishes to register more than one complaint, they can use the "Make Another Verification Request" option. Once the "Freeze and Proceed to Payment" button is clicked, no further modifications to the application will be possible. Subsequently, students will be required to make an online payment. Upon successful payment, the application can be downloaded, and its status can also be tracked.
How to Apply for Re-evaluation
To apply for re-evaluation, students must select the relevant subject. Following this, they must enter the number of the specific question regarding which they wish to seek re-evaluation. Additionally, they are required to fill in the page number where the question appears, the marks awarded, and the marks they expect to receive. For instance, if a student feels they have been awarded fewer marks for Question 1A, they can enter "Question Number 1A." Along with this, they must also specify the page number of the answer sheet where that particular question is located.
In the re-evaluation application, students must clearly articulate the reason for their claim. The CBSE has advised students to refrain from providing generic or vague reasons. For example, if step-wise marks were not awarded for a specific question, students can explicitly mention this. If re-evaluation is required for more than one question, additional questions can be added using the "Add New Question" option.
After filling in all the details and conducting a final review, students must lock their application and submit the fee online. Once the payment is successful, a copy of the application can be downloaded, and its status can be tracked on the portal.
Also Read: