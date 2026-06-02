ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal Hit By Glitches Again; Students Say Problem Persists Despite Restoration

New Delhi: There is no end to the woes of the Class 12 students who wish to apply for re-evaluation, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website is "still not working properly". Even as the Board said it has reactivated its re-evaluation portal, students continued to report technical glitches, saying the website is either failing to load or is showing repeated errors during the application process.

On Monday, the first day of the re-evaluation process, the portal remained inaccessible. Subsequently, on Tuesday, the CBSE announced that the portal has been restored. However, many students reported that the technical issues persist.

On Tuesday, the applicants once again took to social media platform 'X' to voice their grievances. One student wrote, "The site simply isn't opening. Thousands of students are trying continuously, yet the technical glitches persist. How is this going to be resolved?"

Another student complained that immediately after filling out the application form, the moment they attempt to upload supporting documents, the system redirects them back to the homepage. This forces them to restart the entire process from scratch, resulting in a significant waste of their time.

Students are also worried because JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority), the crucial counselling process for engineering admissions, is set to commence soon. As a result, many students wish to apply for the verification and re-evaluation of their marks so that, if their scores improve in any subject, they can leverage those revised marks during the admission process. The students alleged that the re-evaluation process has already been delayed, and now, the technical malfunctions plaguing the portal have made the act of applying even more arduous.

Amidst the continuous stream of complaints, the students and parents have demanded that the CBSE clarify the situation. Tagging board officials on social media, numerous users have asked when a permanent solution to these technical difficulties will finally be implemented, and what alternative arrangements will be made for those students currently facing difficulties in submitting their applications.

According to the CBSE, the portal for answer sheet verification and re-evaluation will remain open from June 2, 2026, to June 6, 2026 (midnight). No applications of any kind will be accepted after the stipulated deadline. The board has clarified that there is no provision for offline applications.

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