ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Rolls Out Parenting Calendar 2026-27 With Focus On Holistic Development

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a Parenting Calendar for the academic session 2026-27, aiming to strengthen coordination between parents and schools while promoting the holistic development of children.

Prepared in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the initiative focuses not only on academics but also equally on children's mental, emotional and social well-being. The framework also aligns with directions that emphasise parental awareness of mental health and the importance of emotional support systems.

The revised calendar builds on last year’s rollout and incorporates feedback from educators, counsellors and school leaders to make parent engagement more structured, purposeful and responsive to the evolving needs of students and families.

What Is The Parenting Calendar?

The Parenting Calendar acts as a year-long guide, outlining structured activities and engagement strategies for both parents and schools. It is designed to move beyond routine parent-teacher interaction and promote meaningful collaboration in a child’s academic, behavioural and emotional development.

Key components include structured parent-teacher meetings at important milestones, need-based interactions for specific concerns, and continuous feedback mechanisms to ensure timely intervention and support. The calendar also encourages active parental participation in school activities and decision-making processes.

A central feature of the framework is the "4Rs model": Relationship Building, Reinforcement, Reflection and Rejoicing, which focuses on strengthening parent-school collaboration, encouraging self-reflection, reinforcing positive parenting practices and celebrating children's growth and achievements.