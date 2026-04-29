CBSE Rolls Out Parenting Calendar 2026-27 With Focus On Holistic Development
Features the 4R model of Relationship Building, Reinforcement, Reflection, Rejoicing, focused on holistic child development, mental health, inclusion, stronger parent-school collaboration under NEP 2020 vision.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a Parenting Calendar for the academic session 2026-27, aiming to strengthen coordination between parents and schools while promoting the holistic development of children.
Prepared in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the initiative focuses not only on academics but also equally on children's mental, emotional and social well-being. The framework also aligns with directions that emphasise parental awareness of mental health and the importance of emotional support systems.
The revised calendar builds on last year’s rollout and incorporates feedback from educators, counsellors and school leaders to make parent engagement more structured, purposeful and responsive to the evolving needs of students and families.
What Is The Parenting Calendar?
The Parenting Calendar acts as a year-long guide, outlining structured activities and engagement strategies for both parents and schools. It is designed to move beyond routine parent-teacher interaction and promote meaningful collaboration in a child’s academic, behavioural and emotional development.
Key components include structured parent-teacher meetings at important milestones, need-based interactions for specific concerns, and continuous feedback mechanisms to ensure timely intervention and support. The calendar also encourages active parental participation in school activities and decision-making processes.
A central feature of the framework is the "4Rs model": Relationship Building, Reinforcement, Reflection and Rejoicing, which focuses on strengthening parent-school collaboration, encouraging self-reflection, reinforcing positive parenting practices and celebrating children's growth and achievements.
Better Guidance And New Focus Areas
The 2026-27 calendar introduces new sections such as "Inclusion" and "Coping with Changes", emphasising equal opportunities, diversity awareness and helping families adapt to evolving curricula and life situations.
Parenting Workshops have also been strengthened, offering practical guidance on adolescent development, mental well-being, digital safety and effective parenting strategies. In addition, the calendar incorporates substance abuse awareness and preventive education, following collaboration efforts to create safer, drug-free school environments.
The framework also promotes offline, in-person engagement through meetings, workshops and group discussions to enable deeper, more meaningful interaction between parents and educators. It further encourages the formation of parent support groups and peer mentoring networks, providing safe spaces for discussion, shared learning and emotional support.
Board’s Appeal
CBSE has urged all affiliated schools and parents to adopt the Parenting Calendar and integrate it into their daily practices. The board said that stronger collaboration between home and school can significantly improve children’s behaviour, academic performance and confidence.
By fostering a connected and supportive ecosystem, the initiative aims to ensure that students grow not just academically, but also as emotionally resilient, socially aware and confident individuals.
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