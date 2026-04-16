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CBSE Results 2026: Odisha Girl Teenaa, Amritsar Boy Mudit Score Perfect 500/500 Marks In Class 10 Exams

Mudit's father, who works at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said their son's success would inspire others. He said he hopes Mudit goes on to become an engineer and achieves greater success.

Mudit's parents, Parul Gupta and Rajneesh Jain, expressed immense pride, calling it the most special day for the family. "Mudit remained dedicated to his goal and worked hard consistently," his mother said.

School Principal Vinodita said, "Scoring 100 percent is a remarkable achievement and it will inspire other students. Mudit is not only academically brilliant but he also actively participates in other school activities."

Expressing happiness, Mudit said his hard work has finally paid off. "I am very happy with the results. Regular studies, proper use of time and guidance of teachers was very important," he said, thanking his teachers and parents for their constant support.

Mudit Jain, a student of Sri Ram Ashram School in Amritsar, has not only brought pride to his school, but also to his family and the state. Celebrations erupted in the school, where teachers, students and staff distributed sweets and congratulated Mudit on his achievement.

Amritsar/Puri: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 results on Wednesday (April 15), Teenaa Rath from Odisha's Puri and Mudit Jain from Amritsar have stood out, both scoring a perfect 500 out of 500 marks.

Celebrations in Sri Ram Ashram School in Amritsar (ETV Bharat)

In Odisha, Teenaa Rath, a student of Mother's Public School in Puri, also secured a perfect score. Founder of the school, Poly Pattnaik, said to PTI that out of six subjects, Teenaa has secured 99 out of 100 marks in Mathematics standard and full marks (100) in the remaining five subjects. "As per CBSE norms, the five best subjects will be taken into consideration. So she secured 500 marks," Pattnaik said.

Teenaa, the elder daughter of IT professionals Samir Kumar Rath and Renu Prava Das, said she studied for around 10-12 hours daily. "My parents and teachers have been my constant support. I want to become a cardiac surgeon," she said.

Her father said he is proud of her achievement and assured that the family will fully support her dreams. He added that they have plans to send her to Bhubaneswar for Class 12 and will do everything needed to help her prepare for the NEET examination.

Teenaa Rath scores 100% marks in CBSE Class 10 exams (Mother's Public School)

Her school is immensely proud of her achievement. "A moment of unmatched pride! Teenaa Rath achieves a perfect 500/500 in CBSE Grade X 2025–26, emerging as National and State Topper. Mother’s Public School celebrates this extraordinary milestone, reflecting dedication, brilliance, and excellence. Heartiest congratulations to Teenaa for setting a benchmark that inspires every learner to dream bigger and achieve higher," said Mother's Public School in a social media post.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has also congratulated and extended best wishes to the students who cleared the CBSE board examination. "Regardless of the examination results, let everyone move forward with confidence to build a new future and be ready to face every challenge of life with a strong spirit. I firmly believe that this continuous effort of the students will enhance the pride of our state as well as the country. I wish everyone a bright future and all-round success in the coming days," he said in a post on X.

In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), the CBSE introduced two board examinations for Class 10 students this year. The first examination was held in February-March and the second is scheduled for May. It was mandatory for students to appear in the first edition, officials said.

This time, more than 24.71 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted at 8,074 centres across India. More than 93.70 percent students cleared the Class 10 board examination, with over 55,000 of them scoring above 95 percent marks.

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