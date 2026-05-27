ETV Bharat / bharat

Misleading, Erroneous: CBSE Response To Rahul's Allegation OSM Contract Given To Scam-Infested Firm

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday rejected an allegation that it had awarded a contract to Coempt Edutech, saying the claim was "erroneous, misleading and not based on facts." The board said the contract was indeed awarded to Coempt Edutech, but dismissed the allegations against the firm.

The response came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged irregularities in the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and demanded an independent judicial probe and an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the matter.

"CBSE rejects the allegations regarding the award of contract to Coempt Edutech. It is erroneous, misleading and not based on facts," the board said in a reply to Rahul on X. It said the contract was awarded after following due procedure under the General Financial Rules.

"CBSE has followed the General Financial Rules protocols scrupulously in the awarding of the contract to the agency. CBSE floated the RFP for Digital Evaluation of Answer books for Board Exams 2026 on the Central Public Procurement portal on 28.08.2025 and awarded the contract to the qualified bidder," the board said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul demanded an independent judicial probe as well as an SIT to unearth the truth behind the "entire scam", and asked why a firm that had a murky past in Telangana handed the contract to the Board.

Gandhi said CBSE students and their parents are traumatised, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has nothing to say." In a video put out on his social media accounts, Gandhi said unbelievable details are emerging about the Class 12 CBSE exam.

"COEMPT, the company that did the On-Screen Marking (OSM) for your exam, was actually called Globarena. Globarena has carried out this scam twice before in Telangana, once in the board exam in Telangana in 2019 and after that again in Telangana in 2023. The same OSM-based errors were responsible for the death by suicide of 23 young Indians in Telangana," the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.