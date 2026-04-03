ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Releases New Curriculum For Classes IX-XII, Aims To Modernise School Education

CBSE shifts focus from rote learning to conceptual understanding under the new curriculum. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new curriculum for Classes IX-XII for the academic session 2026-27. According to a circular issued by the board, the revised syllabus has been designed in line with the evolving direction of education in the country.

It places special emphasis on holistic development, skill-based learning, and education aligned with modern needs.

New Syllabus Implemented From April 1

CBSE released the curriculum for Classes XI and XII on April 1, 2026, while details for Classes IX and X were shared through a webinar on April 2. The webinar was held at CBSE’s Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka and saw participation from school principals, teachers and education experts from across the country.

It provided schools with an overview of the new structure and key changes in the curriculum.

Changes Aligned With NCF And NEP

The new curriculum is based on the recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-2023) and the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). It aims to make the education system more flexible, practical, and student-centric.

The focus shifts from rote learning to understanding, analysis, and experiential knowledge. Students will also be encouraged to adopt a multidisciplinary approach and understand connections between subjects.

Less Content, More Conceptual Clarity