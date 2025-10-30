CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026; Begin February 17
The CBSE has announced the final schedule for the 2026 board exams, beginning February 17, with 45 lakh students expected to appear across 204 subjects.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the academic year 2025–26. The exams for both classes will begin on February 17, 2026, and the complete schedule is available on the board’s official website www.cbse.gov.in.
According to officials, an estimated 45 lakh students will appear for 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12 in schools across India and 26 countries abroad where CBSE is affiliated.
The announcement comes nearly a month after the board released the tentative schedule on September 24, 2025, about 146 days before the examinations. “This is the first time CBSE has issued the final date sheet nearly 110 days before the exams, thanks to the timely submission of the list of candidates (LOC) by schools,” the board said in a statement.
Important Update:— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 30, 2025
CBSE Class 10 & 12 exam date sheet for 2026 is now out.
With the release of date sheet 110 days prior, students can plan their prep calmly, pick smarter revision cycles, and avoid last-minute stress.
The board noted that adequate gaps have been provided between major subjects to allow sufficient preparation time. “The early release of the schedule is also intended to help parents and teachers plan summer vacations and enable schools to make logistical arrangements,” the CBSE added.
Starting this year, Class 10 students will take two board exams in one academic year, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Addressing concerns about exam overlaps, the board said the National Testing Agency (NTA) will now require students to enter their Class XI registration number while applying for JEE (Main). “Accordingly, all schools are requested to provide the Class XI registration number to students applying for JEE (Main),” CBSE advised.