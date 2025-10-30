ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026; Begin February 17

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the academic year 2025–26. The exams for both classes will begin on February 17, 2026, and the complete schedule is available on the board’s official website www.cbse.gov.in.

According to officials, an estimated 45 lakh students will appear for 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12 in schools across India and 26 countries abroad where CBSE is affiliated.

The announcement comes nearly a month after the board released the tentative schedule on September 24, 2025, about 146 days before the examinations. “This is the first time CBSE has issued the final date sheet nearly 110 days before the exams, thanks to the timely submission of the list of candidates (LOC) by schools,” the board said in a statement.