ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams To Begin On February 16

New Delhi: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin on February 16, 2027, the board announced on Friday. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 9, while those for Class 12 will end on April 9.

“In Class X, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class XII, students will appear in 121 subjects. The date sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.