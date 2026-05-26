ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Security Breaches With Portal': CBSE Rejacts OSM Portal Hacking Claim

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday rejected claims circulating on social media regarding the alleged compromise of its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, stating that the portal cited in the post is a testing site and not the operational evaluation platform.

"In a post made by a user on social media, it has been claimed that the CBSE On Screen Marking (OSM) bearing URL: cbse.onmarks.co.in was compromised by him on 26.02.2026. This has also formed the basis for a few news articles," CBSE said on X. "At the outset, it is clarified that the Portal used for evaluation of answer-books bore a different URL, which has neither been compromised nor does it have the vulnerabilities indicated in the said social media post."

The URL: cbse.onmarks.co.in is the testing site only with sample data for internal testing and review purposes, it added.

The board said there are no actual evaluation data, marks or other data kept on that portal, and "no security breaches have come to light" with the portal.

On May 22, a user on social media claimed to have hacked into the CBSE's "OSM" portal used for class 12 board exam evaluation and found critical vulnerabilities.