ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Refutes OSM Glitch Claims, Says Class 12 Students Can Expect Results In Third Week Of May

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday refuted a media report on glitches and delays in the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets under its On-Screen Marking system, asserting that the process is working "perfectly" and is on schedule.

Speaking to PTI, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said students can expect results in the third week of May, as indicated earlier. He said a media report flagging technical issues in the newly introduced system is "far away from facts".

"My evaluation is going very perfectly, better than the previous evaluation," Bhardwaj said, adding the board is "so proud" of the rollout of the full-scale On Screen Marking (OSM) system this year.

"I refute each and every thing which has been stated in some media news portal. These are false and everything is perfectly fine. We are so proud that we have started this process," he said.

Highlighting the feedback from evaluators, Bhardwaj said teachers are expressing satisfaction with the system.