CBSE Postpones Class 10 And 12 Board Exams In Iran, UAE And Several Other Countries Amid West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: In a major update, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for Thursday (March 5) and Friday (March 6) in as many as seven countries in the wake of mounting tensions in the West Asia region.

Issuing a fresh circular on Tuesday, the Board said that after a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for Thursday and Friday, for both Class X and Class XII.

The Board stated that new dates would be announced later.