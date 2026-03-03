ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Postpones Class 10 And 12 Board Exams In Iran, UAE And Several Other Countries Amid West Asia Conflict

All students have been advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully.

CBSE Postpones Class 10 And 12 Board Exams In Iran, UAE And Other Gulf Countries Amid West Asia Conflict
CBSE Postpones Class 10 And 12 Board Exams In Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE (IANS File Photo)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 3, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST

New Delhi: In a major update, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for Thursday (March 5) and Friday (March 6) in as many as seven countries in the wake of mounting tensions in the West Asia region.

Issuing a fresh circular on Tuesday, the Board said that after a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for Thursday and Friday, for both Class X and Class XII.

The Board stated that new dates would be announced later.

CBSE said it will review the situation on Thursday and take appropriate decisions with regard to the examinations scheduled from Saturday (March 7) onwards. Accordingly, all the students have been advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully.

"Schools affiliated to CBSE in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE... the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for Thursday, 05 March 2026 and Friday, 06 March 2026, for both Class X and Class XII. The new dates shall be announced later," the CBSE circular mentioned.

The update was also shared by the Embassy of India in Muscat on Tuesday. The Embassy in its circular stated, "Students are advised to stay in regular contact with their schools, follow only official CBSE announcements and avoid relying on unofficial sources or rumours."

