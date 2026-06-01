CBSE Portal Crashes On Day 1 Of Class XII Re-evaluation; Anxious Students Share Screenshots On Social Media
A major concern is that counselling for admissions to engineering courses, conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority, is set to begin on June 2.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST|
Updated : June 1, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST
New Delhi: The portal of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that was supposed to begin registering appeals for re-evaluation by Class XII students on Monday, appeared to be affected by technical glitches on the very first day. Many students complained that they were unable to access the links and services related to the re-evaluation process. This has heightened the anxiety of students who were eagerly waiting to apply for re-evaluation of their marks.
This year, following the declaration of results, CBSE introduced certain changes to the re-evaluation procedure, because of which, students were already keeping a close watch on the scheduled dates and the prescribed process. However, they are now facing difficulties as the portal is not functioning correctly.
The portal is displaying the message: "Site is under maintenance and will be available soon" when one tries to open it to submit applications for review. Students report that the website is either failing to load, or repeatedly displaying technical errors. Some students said that while attempting to log in, messages like "Server Error" and "Page Not Available" are also appearing.
Many students and parents are pointing out that the re-evaluation process, which has already been delayed, is being further delayed by the technical glitches, compounding the students' distress. A major source of concern for students is that the counselling for admissions to engineering courses, to be conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), is set to begin on June 2. Students who are hopeful that their marks might improve following the re-evaluation want the process to be completed on time so that they do not suffer any disadvantage during their higher education admission process.
Students argue that if the re-evaluation process continues to face persistent delays, it could adversely impact their future admissions and options available.
A large number of students are expressing their frustration on X by sharing screenshots to report that they were unable to access the portal. One student posted, "Is anyone able to access the re-evaluation portal? It was supposed to be updated today. The entire process has already been delayed, and now the portal isn't working either."
Meanwhile, some students also demanded that if the Board is unable to provide services on time, the affected students should be granted additional time.
As of the time of writing, the CBSE has not issued any official clarification regarding the technical glitches affecting the portal. Students and parents are now awaiting a clarification from the Board regarding the situation, as well as the restoration of smooth portal operations as soon as possible.
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