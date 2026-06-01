ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Portal Crashes On Day 1 Of Class XII Re-evaluation; Anxious Students Share Screenshots On Social Media

NSUI protest over CBSE's OSM system in New Delhi on Thursday, May 28 ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The portal of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that was supposed to begin registering appeals for re-evaluation by Class XII students on Monday, appeared to be affected by technical glitches on the very first day. Many students complained that they were unable to access the links and services related to the re-evaluation process. This has heightened the anxiety of students who were eagerly waiting to apply for re-evaluation of their marks. This year, following the declaration of results, CBSE introduced certain changes to the re-evaluation procedure, because of which, students were already keeping a close watch on the scheduled dates and the prescribed process. However, they are now facing difficulties as the portal is not functioning correctly. The portal is displaying the message: "Site is under maintenance and will be available soon" when one tries to open it to submit applications for review. Students report that the website is either failing to load, or repeatedly displaying technical errors. Some students said that while attempting to log in, messages like "Server Error" and "Page Not Available" are also appearing. https://x.com/i/status/2061281517373137031