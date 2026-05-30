ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Plans To Provide Answer Sheets On DigiLocker Alongside Marksheets For Next Board Exams

File - Students outside an examination center before they appear for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) high school examinations, in Prayagraj ( ANI )

New Delhi: Amid ensuing controversies over On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering providing students with scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets directly through DigiLocker, along with digital marksheets and certificates from next year.

DigiLocker, an initiative under the Union Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), is a secure cloud based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents & certificates

The proposed move comes in the wake of concerns raised during this year's OSM process, where several students alleged that the answer sheets provided during re-evaluation were mismatched, blurred, incomplete, or contained missing supplementary pages. Some students also claimed that the copies shared with them did not match their handwriting, triggering criticism from parents, teachers and students.

Currently, CBSE students receive their marksheets, passing certificates and migration certificates through DigiLocker after results are declared. However, students seeking access to their answer books must go through a separate process involving applications for verification of marks, scanned copies of answer sheets and re-evaluation, often spread over several weeks and accompanied by additional fees.

Under the new proposal, students could automatically receive access to their evaluated answer sheets through DigiLocker itself, eliminating the need for separate applications.

Sources indicate that the board believes direct access to answer books could reduce disputes over evaluation, improve trust in the examination system and streamline the post-result process.