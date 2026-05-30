CBSE Plans To Provide Answer Sheets On DigiLocker Alongside Marksheets For Next Board Exams
After exam results were announced this year, several students alleged that the answer sheets provided during re-evaluation were mismatched, blurred and incomplete, reports Surabhi Gupta
Published : May 30, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid ensuing controversies over On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering providing students with scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets directly through DigiLocker, along with digital marksheets and certificates from next year.
DigiLocker, an initiative under the Union Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), is a secure cloud based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents & certificates
The proposed move comes in the wake of concerns raised during this year's OSM process, where several students alleged that the answer sheets provided during re-evaluation were mismatched, blurred, incomplete, or contained missing supplementary pages. Some students also claimed that the copies shared with them did not match their handwriting, triggering criticism from parents, teachers and students.
Currently, CBSE students receive their marksheets, passing certificates and migration certificates through DigiLocker after results are declared. However, students seeking access to their answer books must go through a separate process involving applications for verification of marks, scanned copies of answer sheets and re-evaluation, often spread over several weeks and accompanied by additional fees.
Under the new proposal, students could automatically receive access to their evaluated answer sheets through DigiLocker itself, eliminating the need for separate applications.
Sources indicate that the board believes direct access to answer books could reduce disputes over evaluation, improve trust in the examination system and streamline the post-result process.
The plan is part of a broader push towards digitisation and transparency in examinations. Sources said that technical discussions are also underway on issues such as data storage, server capacity, scanning quality standards and cybersecurity safeguards, given the massive volume of answer sheets generated during board examinations each year.
Officials are also examining whether students should receive complete scanned answer books immediately after results are declared or whether access should be provided through a secure, time-bound system.
CBSE is said to be working on mechanisms to ensure standardised scanning quality to prevent complaints related to unreadable or incomplete answer sheets.
While CBSE has not officially announced a rollout timeline, sources suggest the board is actively developing the framework and may introduce the system in phases, beginning with the 2027 board examination cycle.
If implemented, the reform would mark one of the most significant changes to CBSE's post-result mechanism in recent years, giving students access to their evaluation records and potentially reducing the volume of verification and re-evaluation requests.
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