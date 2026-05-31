PM Modi ‘Has No Time’ For 18.5 Lakh Affected Children: Rahul Gandhi On CBSE OSM Row
Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of fraud in CBSE’s on-screen marking contract and criticizes PM Modi’s silence on 18.5 lakh students affected by evaluation errors.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Centre of fraud and favoritism in awarding the CBSE on-screen marking contract. He also criticised Prime Minister Modi for ignoring the issue affecting 18.5 lakh children during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.
“This morning, the Prime Minister had time to speak about mangoes. He has not had time to speak about 18.5 lakh children whose answer sheets were scanned with phones. Dharmendra Pradhan ji still sits in office. Modi ji’s silence is no longer indifference. It is complicity,” Gandhi posted on X.
CBSE’s May 2025 tender required answer sheets to be scanned with automatic robotic scanners, spines preserved, at a minimum of 300 DPI.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 31, 2026
The tender re-issued in August quietly removed all of it. “Scanners” became generic. Resolution dropped to 200 DPI.
Now we know what that… https://t.co/XXdorOi3oq
In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast on Sunday morning, PM Modi said there was hardly a home where mangoes are not talked about in the summer season. He noted that every region has its own mango and its own aroma.
“Hapus or alphonso of Maharashtra, Kesar of Gujarat - these are the lifeblood of 'aamras'; Dussehri of Uttar Pradesh and Langra of Kashi. There are mangoes from Bihar, whose aroma can be smelt from far. Chausa, Malda - memories of people are tied to every name,” Modi said.
In his post on X, Gandhi termed the OSM row as “fraud” and every child whose marks were wrongly evaluated a victim. He reiterated his earlier claims, saying that the education board has “quietly removed” all the eligibility criteria like efficiency and resolution of scanners in a for OSM system tender until Coempt Eduteck Private Limited, the company at the centre of the controversy, could qualify.
“CBSE’s May 2025 tender required answer sheets to be scanned with automatic robotic scanners, spines preserved, at a minimum of 300 DPI. The tender re-issued in August quietly removed all of it. ‘Scanners’ became generic. Resolution dropped to 200 DPI (dots per inch),” he posted on X along with findings shared by Sarthak Sidhant, Class 12 student from Jharkhand, who flagged several technical issues in the OSM system.
“Now we know what that meant in practice. It has been exposed that COEMPT scanned the answer sheets using mobile phones. The blurred copies, the missing pages, the unscanned books - they are not ‘errors.’ They are the predictable outcome of a contract written to fit a vendor,” Gandhi added.
Gandhi on Sunday targeted the Centre over the CBSE's OSM row, sharing a video of his interaction with a group of students and describing them as brave young Indians who asked the Modi government simple questions but received “insults instead of answers”.
We have been closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal of our service provider that are being flagged in the public domain. An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well…— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 31, 2026
Later, the CBSE admitted to public criticism in the OnMark portal over cybercriminal vulnerabilities but said that it had deployed an expert team to secure its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system utilised for evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets.
“We have been closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal of our service provider that are being flagged in the public domain. An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well as the IITs to fortify these systems, including taking them over to a more secure set up,” the CBSE said on its official X handle.
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