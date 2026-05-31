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PM Modi ‘Has No Time’ For 18.5 Lakh Affected Children: Rahul Gandhi On CBSE OSM Row

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi interacts with a group of CBSE Class 12 students who had raised concerns over their examination marks, in New Delhi on Sunday. ( AICC/ANI )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Centre of fraud and favoritism in awarding the CBSE on-screen marking contract. He also criticised Prime Minister Modi for ignoring the issue affecting 18.5 lakh children during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

“This morning, the Prime Minister had time to speak about mangoes. He has not had time to speak about 18.5 lakh children whose answer sheets were scanned with phones. Dharmendra Pradhan ji still sits in office. Modi ji’s silence is no longer indifference. It is complicity,” Gandhi posted on X.

In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast on Sunday morning, PM Modi said there was hardly a home where mangoes are not talked about in the summer season. He noted that every region has its own mango and its own aroma.

“Hapus or alphonso of Maharashtra, Kesar of Gujarat - these are the lifeblood of 'aamras'; Dussehri of Uttar Pradesh and Langra of Kashi. There are mangoes from Bihar, whose aroma can be smelt from far. Chausa, Malda - memories of people are tied to every name,” Modi said.

In his post on X, Gandhi termed the OSM row as “fraud” and every child whose marks were wrongly evaluated a victim. He reiterated his earlier claims, saying that the education board has “quietly removed” all the eligibility criteria like efficiency and resolution of scanners in a for OSM system tender until Coempt Eduteck Private Limited, the company at the centre of the controversy, could qualify.