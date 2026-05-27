ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE OSM Row: Rahul Demands Judicial Inquiry, SIT To Unearth Truth Behind 'Scam'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the CBSE examination results have been marred by "massive irregularities" and demanded an independent judicial inquiry and constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unearth the truth behind the "entire scam".

Gandhi posed questions to the government, asking why the CBSE contract was awarded to COEMPT, which had previously been embroiled in controversies while operating as Globarena. He also asked what, precisely, is the nature of the relationship between COEMPT's management and the Modi government.

"The CBSE examination results have been marred by massive irregularities, leaving millions of students across the country along with their parents in a state of shock," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X.

"And (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji? As always - no answers, no accountability, and no shame," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The company entrusted with this responsibility -- COEMPT -- had previously committed these very same misdeeds in Telangana in 2019, operating under the name 'Globarena', Gandhi claimed.

The name changed but the intent remained the same; the nature remained unchanged, he said. Its history was a matter of public record, yet the contract was awarded regardless, Gandhi claimed.

The future of 1.85 million students was handed over to such a company, and yet, no one seemed to care, he said, adding "this is not a mistake - it is a calculated conspiracy".