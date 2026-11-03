ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Opens LOC Correction Window For Classes 10, 12 Board Exams 2026-27; Last Date November 7

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has given students preparing for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the 2026-27 academic session a final opportunity to correct errors in their examination records. The board has opened a correction window for the List of Candidates (LOC) until November 7.

During this period, schools can make corrections to students' names, parents' names, dates of birth, and selected subjects. CBSE has clarified that this will be the last opportunity to make changes to the records, and no corrections will be allowed after the deadline. The board has advised schools and parents to carefully verify all details.

In a circular, CBSE said it was important to ensure that accurate information was entered in the LOC of Class 10 and 12 students. The board had earlier issued a notice in this regard on September 17, 2026.

According to the instructions, schools will prepare a data verification slip for each student after submitting the LOC. Students and parents can check the details mentioned in the slip. If any errors are found, they can get them corrected through their respective schools within the stipulated period.

The board has asked students and parents to pay special attention to personal details. Errors in the date of birth can also be rectified. CBSE has urged parents to carefully check all personal details and match the spelling of names and other information with the relevant documents. This will help avoid problems with marksheets or other certificates in future.

The board has also issued specific instructions regarding students’ names. It has advised schools against using abbreviated names in the LOC and asked them to enter students’ full names.