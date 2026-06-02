CBSE Chairman, Secretary Transferred; Centre Orders Probe Into On-Screen Marking Contract
The Centre has constituted a one-member inquiry committee to investigate the procurement of On-Screen Marking (OSM) services by CBSE. Report Surabhi Gupta and Anamika Ratna
Published : June 2, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST|
Updated : June 2, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday cracked the whip and transferred Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta and ordered an inquiry into the procurement of services for the Board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, amid an escalating controversy over evaluation-related processes and allegations surrounding the award of a key examination contract.
The Cabinet Secretariat, through an order issued on June 2, has constituted a one-member committee headed by S. Radha Chauhan to examine the procurement of OSM services used in the evaluation of CBSE board examination answer sheets.
According to the order, the committee has been empowered to seek assistance from officers of other government departments if required. The Capacity Building Commission will provide secretarial support to the panel, which has been asked to submit its findings to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month, the order stated.
The development comes amid intense scrutiny of CBSE’s evaluation and post-result processes following the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results. Students and parents across the country had raised concerns regarding access to scanned answer books, with several candidates reporting blurred images, missing pages and technical difficulties while using the Board's online services.
The controversy soon expanded beyond technical glitches, with questions being raised about the digital evaluation platform and the process through which the OSM contract was awarded. Concerns over vendor selection, transparency, cybersecurity safeguards and delays in re-evaluation-related services fuelled public debate and drew political attention.
Before their transfer, Rahul Singh was responsible for overseeing the Board’s overall functioning, including examinations, academics, affiliations, policy implementation and reform initiatives.
Himanshu Gupta headed key administrative functions such as finance, administration and affiliations, while also playing a central role in the day-to-day management of the Board’s nationwide examination and school network.
The transfer of the two senior officers is being viewed as one of the most significant administrative actions taken since the controversy surfaced, signalling the government’s intent to closely examine the issues surrounding the examination ecosystem.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioned the selection of the private agency responsible for on-screen evaluation. In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi alleged that the company awarded the contract had links to a firm that faced controversy during an on-screen evaluation exercise in Telangana in 2019.
He claimed that Coempt Edu Teck, the company selected for the CBSE assignment, had earlier operated under the name Globarena and accused authorities of ignoring the firm's past record. Calling the episode a “deliberate conspiracy”, Gandhi demanded accountability and justice for affected students.
CBSE, however, strongly rejected the allegations. In an official statement, the Board said the claims were “erroneous, misleading and not based on facts”. It maintained that the contract for digital evaluation of answer books for the 2026 board examinations was awarded strictly in accordance with government procurement norms.
The Board stated that it had floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for digital evaluation services on the Central Public Procurement Portal on August 28, 2025, and that the contract was awarded to Hyderabad-based Coempt Edu Teck after following the prescribed process under the General Financial Rules.
CBSE had also extended deadlines and issued multiple clarifications after complaints from students, assuring candidates that all genuine grievances would be addressed through the prescribed review mechanism.
Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the CBSE row and the NEET paper leak case. "The action has been taken against the officers following instructions by the Prime Minister," sources added.
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