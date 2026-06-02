ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Chairman, Secretary Transferred; Centre Orders Probe Into On-Screen Marking Contract

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday cracked the whip and transferred Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta and ordered an inquiry into the procurement of services for the Board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, amid an escalating controversy over evaluation-related processes and allegations surrounding the award of a key examination contract.

The Cabinet Secretariat, through an order issued on June 2, has constituted a one-member committee headed by S. Radha Chauhan to examine the procurement of OSM services used in the evaluation of CBSE board examination answer sheets.

According to the order, the committee has been empowered to seek assistance from officers of other government departments if required. The Capacity Building Commission will provide secretarial support to the panel, which has been asked to submit its findings to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month, the order stated.

The development comes amid intense scrutiny of CBSE’s evaluation and post-result processes following the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results. Students and parents across the country had raised concerns regarding access to scanned answer books, with several candidates reporting blurred images, missing pages and technical difficulties while using the Board's online services.

The controversy soon expanded beyond technical glitches, with questions being raised about the digital evaluation platform and the process through which the OSM contract was awarded. Concerns over vendor selection, transparency, cybersecurity safeguards and delays in re-evaluation-related services fuelled public debate and drew political attention.

Before their transfer, Rahul Singh was responsible for overseeing the Board’s overall functioning, including examinations, academics, affiliations, policy implementation and reform initiatives.

Himanshu Gupta headed key administrative functions such as finance, administration and affiliations, while also playing a central role in the day-to-day management of the Board’s nationwide examination and school network.