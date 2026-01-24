ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Makes Mental Health, Career Counsellors Mandatory In Affiliated Schools

Kota: In a significant policy reform aimed at strengthening students' mental health and providing them with career guidance, the Central Board of Secondary Education has made the appointment of socio-emotional and career counsellors mandatory in all affiliated schools.

For this, the national education board amended Clause 2.4.12 of the CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed before the Rajasthan High Court in July 2025 by Kota-based advocate Sujeet Swami and some psychology experts.

The PIL highlighted rising mental health challenges among students, including academic stress and lack of structured career guidance, and sought mandatory provisions for qualified counsellors and a uniform mental health support framework in schools.

During the hearing in September 2025, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court sought responses and suggestions from the CBSE, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), the University Grants Commission, and the state government. After considering the submissions, the CBSE introduced key amendments through a circular on January 19, 2026.

Under the revised provisions, the CBSE has added two new sub-clauses. Clause 2.4.12.1 mandates that every CBSE school appoint one regular Counselling and Wellness Teacher, or socio-emotional counsellor, for every 500 students. Clause 2.4.12.2 makes the appointment of a Career Counsellor compulsory.

Earlier, CBSE norms required the appointment of a full-time psychological counsellor only in schools having more than 300 students in Classes 9 to 12, while smaller schools were permitted to engage part-time counsellors.