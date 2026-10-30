CBSE Makes Changes To Syllabi Of Classes 9 And 10, Three Topics Dropped
Board has removed ‘Individuals in Society’ and ‘CT & AI’ (Computational Thinking & Artificial Intelligence) modules for class 9, and ‘Environmental Education’ for class 10.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced changes to the curricula for classes 9 and 10. Students in class 9 during the 2026-27 academic session will no longer be required to study the “Individuals in Society” and “CT & AI” (Computational Thinking & Artificial Intelligence) modules.
Further, when these same students reach class 10 in the 2027-28 academic session, they will not be required to study “Environmental Education”. The CBSE has issued a circular to this effect. However, the board has retained vocational education as a mandatory subject; students must choose either “skill development” or one of the 22 designated skill-based subjects.
According to a press note released on October 29, the board has made vocational education compulsory, offering students two choices — they may opt for “skill development” or select one from the 22 skill-based subjects prescribed by the CBSE. The examination and assessment methods will differ depending on the option chosen.
If a student chooses “skill development”, the assessment will be conducted internally by the school; there will be no separate board examination for this subject.
Conversely, students who opt for one of the 22 skill-based subjects will be required to appear for an examination in that specific subject as part of the class 10 board examinations. This examination will take place in the 2027-28 academic session.
The CBSE has clarified that this change will not affect other elective subjects. All other elective subjects included in the academic plan for the 2025-26 session will remain unchanged for classes 9 and 10.
The board has directed the principals of all affiliated schools to communicate this new change to students, parents and teachers. Additionally, the CBSE has advised referring to the study plan and the FAQ document — provided alongside the circular — for detailed information regarding the curriculum, assessment and examinations.
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