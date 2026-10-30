ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Makes Changes To Syllabi Of Classes 9 And 10, Three Topics Dropped

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced changes to the curricula for classes 9 and 10. Students in class 9 during the 2026-27 academic session will no longer be required to study the “Individuals in Society” and “CT & AI” (Computational Thinking & Artificial Intelligence) modules.

Further, when these same students reach class 10 in the 2027-28 academic session, they will not be required to study “Environmental Education”. The CBSE has issued a circular to this effect. However, the board has retained vocational education as a mandatory subject; students must choose either “skill development” or one of the 22 designated skill-based subjects.

According to a press note released on October 29, the board has made vocational education compulsory, offering students two choices — they may opt for “skill development” or select one from the 22 skill-based subjects prescribed by the CBSE. The examination and assessment methods will differ depending on the option chosen. q (q) If a student chooses “skill development”, the assessment will be conducted internally by the school; there will be no separate board examination for this subject.