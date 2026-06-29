ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Issues Three-Language Policy Guidelines; Current Class 10 Students Exempted

File - Students outside an examination center before they appear for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) high school examinations, in Prayagraj ( ANI ) ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued guidelines for the implementation of the three-language policy in affiliated schools from the 2026–27 academic session. However, it clarified that the revised policy will not apply to the current Class 10 batch.

The guidelines are in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends that students learn three languages, including two native Indian languages (Bhartiya Bhashas).

Per CBSE, the objective of the policy is to strengthen “multilingual proficiency and cultural rootedness” and “to make language learning a meaningful, engaging, and enriching experience that contributes to the holistic development of every learner.”

The board has clarified that the students currently studying in Classes VII, VIII and IX will not be needed to appear for a Class 10 board examination in the third language.

“For the current batches of class VII, VIII, IX who had already taken two foreign languages would continue with the same with one additional native Indian Language (Bhartiya Bhasha),” it said.