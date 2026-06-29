CBSE Issues Three-Language Policy Guidelines; Current Class 10 Students Exempted
CBSE will implement a three-language policy from 2026-27, focusing on two native Indian languages, with resources provided for smooth student transition and learning support.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued guidelines for the implementation of the three-language policy in affiliated schools from the 2026–27 academic session. However, it clarified that the revised policy will not apply to the current Class 10 batch.
The guidelines are in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends that students learn three languages, including two native Indian languages (Bhartiya Bhashas).
Per CBSE, the objective of the policy is to strengthen “multilingual proficiency and cultural rootedness” and “to make language learning a meaningful, engaging, and enriching experience that contributes to the holistic development of every learner.”
The board has clarified that the students currently studying in Classes VII, VIII and IX will not be needed to appear for a Class 10 board examination in the third language.
“For the current batches of class VII, VIII, IX who had already taken two foreign languages would continue with the same with one additional native Indian Language (Bhartiya Bhasha),” it said.
For a smooth transition, CBSE stated that it, along with NCERT, will provide grade-appropriate learning resources to support students in learning the third language.
Under the revised language policy, every student in Class IX will study three languages, of which at least two must be Bhartiya Bhashas like Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Odia and Assamese, among others. Non-native languages include English, French, German, Arabic and Spanish.
CBSE said the introduction of the third language at the secondary stage is an extension of language learning undertaken during the middle stage (Classes VI to VIII).
“While CBSE aims to equip learners with competence in multiple Bhartiya Bhashas (native Indian languages) and promote the vibrancy of language learning, it is equally committed to ensuring that the process of learning and growth remains balanced,” it said.
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