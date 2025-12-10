CBSE Issues New Guidelines For Class 10 Science And Social Science Exams
The Board warned students that deviation from the new answer format will neither be evaluated nor corrected during rechecking or re-evaluation.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a set of guidelines for Class 10 students while writing their Science and Social Science board exams. It also directed all schools to provide thorough practice to students appearing for the exam to avoid mistakes.
The CBSE said the new guidelines were aimed at improving the quality of evaluation, which came under criticism previously due to various issues, leading students to lose marks.
Per the new instructions, the question papers for Science and Social Science papers will be divided into separate sections, and students will be required to write their answers in the same format. The answers written with altered sections will neither be evaluated nor corrected during rechecking or re-evaluation.
This year, to improve the quality of evaluation in Science and Social Science for Class 10, the question papers have been divided into various sections. According to the CBSE, the Science paper will be divided into three parts, including Section A (Biology), Section B (Chemistry), and Section C (Physics).
Similarly, the Social Science paper is divided into four sections: History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics under Sections A, B, C and D, respectively.
The Board stated that students must prepare their answer sheets strictly according to the question paper format. This means that the answer to a question must be written in the section in which it appears. It said that if a student writes a history answer in the geography section or a biology answer in the physics section, they will be awarded zero marks. The Board added that such mistakes will not be considered human error and will not be eligible for correction.
The CBSE also instructed schools to ensure students practise this pattern as much as possible during pre-board exams to avoid technical errors. It has also made sample question papers of both Science and Social Science available on its official website, through which students can understand the new pattern.
