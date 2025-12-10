ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Issues New Guidelines For Class 10 Science And Social Science Exams

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a set of guidelines for Class 10 students while writing their Science and Social Science board exams. It also directed all schools to provide thorough practice to students appearing for the exam to avoid mistakes. The CBSE said the new guidelines were aimed at improving the quality of evaluation, which came under criticism previously due to various issues, leading students to lose marks. Per the new instructions, the question papers for Science and Social Science papers will be divided into separate sections, and students will be required to write their answers in the same format. The answers written with altered sections will neither be evaluated nor corrected during rechecking or re-evaluation. A copy of new guidelines (CBSE)