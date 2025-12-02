CBSE Issues 2026 Guidelines For Practicals; Marks Uploaded To The Web Portal Will Be Final
Teachers and examiners must ensure accurate evaluation, and schools finish practicals and internal assessments on time amid this year’s shorter exam window.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 11:51 AM IST
New Delhi: The practical examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Classes X and XII are set to begin in January 2026, and the education board has issued strict guidelines regarding them. It said that no leniency will be tolerated in the evaluation, and that the marks submitted to the web portal are final and unchangeable.
The board issued the guidelines for practicals, internal assessment examinations, and projects, and asked schools to exercise utmost caution when uploading marks.
Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, stressed that schools must verify the maximum marks before entering scores in the web portal. For 2026, practical and internal assessment exams will again be conducted in accordance with the Board’s Examination By-Laws and Scheme of Studies.
The board has also introduced improved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for uniformity and error-free assessment across schools.
Adherence to the marks distribution circular issued on November 17, 2025, is mandatory, and corrections to incorrect entries will not be permitted.
Teachers and examiners must ensure full accuracy in evaluation. Schools are advised to complete practicals and internal assessments within the set timeline, as this year’s shorter exam window means delays may negatively affect students.
Relief For Students Participating In Sports
In contrast, the board granted relaxation to students involved in sports events. If a student competes at the national or international level and the practical exams coincide with these events, schools may reschedule the practicals within the prescribed timeline. However, no extra time will be allowed. The board urges school management, principals, and teachers to strictly adhere to all new guidelines and SOPs. Accurate and timely evaluation remains critical for students’ academic progress and the board’s credibility.
Practicals To Begin From January 1
CBSE Class X and XII practicals, project work and internal assessment exams will be conducted from January 1, 2026, to February 14, 2026. Each subject will carry a total of 100 marks, divided among theory, practical, project and internal assessment components.
