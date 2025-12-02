ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Issues 2026 Guidelines For Practicals; Marks Uploaded To The Web Portal Will Be Final

Schools are instructed to carefully verify the maximum marks while uploading scores for CBSE practicals. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The practical examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Classes X and XII are set to begin in January 2026, and the education board has issued strict guidelines regarding them. It said that no leniency will be tolerated in the evaluation, and that the marks submitted to the web portal are final and unchangeable.

The board issued the guidelines for practicals, internal assessment examinations, and projects, and asked schools to exercise utmost caution when uploading marks.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, stressed that schools must verify the maximum marks before entering scores in the web portal. For 2026, practical and internal assessment exams will again be conducted in accordance with the Board’s Examination By-Laws and Scheme of Studies.

The board has also introduced improved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for uniformity and error-free assessment across schools.

Adherence to the marks distribution circular issued on November 17, 2025, is mandatory, and corrections to incorrect entries will not be permitted.