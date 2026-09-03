ETV Bharat / bharat

'CBSE Is In Process Of Working Out Various Modalities': Centre To SC On Three-language Policy

New Delhi: The Centre submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday that it was working on suggestions for implementing the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) policy requiring Class 9 students to study three languages, including two Indian languages.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the government before the bench.

The bench was hearing pleas by parents challenging the CBSE’s decision to introduce a three-language formula under which students are required to study three languages, with two being Indian languages.

Bhati submitted that CBSE is in the process of working out various modalities and sought time. The bench considered Bhati’s submissions and deferred the matter by a week.