'CBSE Is In Process Of Working Out Various Modalities': Centre To SC On Three-language Policy
The bench considered submissions made by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and deferred the matter by a week.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 3, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday that it was working on suggestions for implementing the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) policy requiring Class 9 students to study three languages, including two Indian languages.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the government before the bench.
The bench was hearing pleas by parents challenging the CBSE’s decision to introduce a three-language formula under which students are required to study three languages, with two being Indian languages.
Bhati submitted that CBSE is in the process of working out various modalities and sought time. The bench considered Bhati’s submissions and deferred the matter by a week.
On August 20, the top court asked CBSE to consider a one‑time reprieve for Class 6 students from the third‑language requirement, shielding them from a mandatory Class 10 exam in that subject while safeguarding existing foreign‑language combinations. The apex court also questioned CBSE’s classification of English as a non‑indigenous language under its revised three‑language policy.
The bench also asked the CBSE to examine whether the third language should in fact be introduced from Class 6 or if implementation could begin from Class 3 or 4. The bench asked CBSE, NCERT, and the Centre to review the policy and "go back to the drawing board".
The CBSE’s June 29 transitional guidelines already provided relief to students in Classes 7, 8 and 9 who were already studying two non-native languages.
Such students were permitted to retain their existing combination and add an Indian language as the third language. The additional language would be assessed through internal school-based assessment and would not have a CBSE Board examination when the students reached Class 10.
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