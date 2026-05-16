ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Introduces Three-Language Rule For Classes IX, X From July 1, 2026

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a major change in language studies for students of Classes IX and X. According to a new circular issued by the board, language education will be aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the updated National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum from the academic session 2026-27.

Under the revised structure, students from Class IX onwards will have to study three languages, at least two of which must be Indian languages. The new system will come into effect from July 1, 2026.

CBSE said the decision has been taken in line with the NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE 2023). The board noted that the newly released NCERT curriculum includes the study of three languages: R1, R2 and R3, at the secondary level.

In accordance with this framework, CBSE has decided to revise its academic structure. The board clarified that students can opt for a foreign language only as the third language if the other two are Indian languages. A foreign language may also be chosen as an additional fourth language.

No Board Exam For Third Language in Class X

To reduce examination pressure on students, CBSE has decided not to conduct a board examination for the third language (R3) in Class X.

The assessment for the subject will be carried out internally by schools. However, the student’s performance will still be mentioned in the CBSE certificate. The board also clarified that no student will be prevented from appearing in the Class X board examinations due to the third-language requirement.

CBSE has directed all school principals to begin preparations for implementing the new language structure. Schools must update details related to the R3 language for Classes VI to IX on the Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) portal by June 30, 2026.

The board said schools can choose languages based on available resources and feasibility, but they must ensure that at least 2 of the 3 languages are Indian languages.