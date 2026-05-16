CBSE Introduces Three-Language Rule For Classes IX, X From July 1, 2026
Under CBSE's revised language policy, Class X students will not face board examinations for the third language subject from 2026.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a major change in language studies for students of Classes IX and X. According to a new circular issued by the board, language education will be aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the updated National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum from the academic session 2026-27.
Under the revised structure, students from Class IX onwards will have to study three languages, at least two of which must be Indian languages. The new system will come into effect from July 1, 2026.
CBSE said the decision has been taken in line with the NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE 2023). The board noted that the newly released NCERT curriculum includes the study of three languages: R1, R2 and R3, at the secondary level.
In accordance with this framework, CBSE has decided to revise its academic structure. The board clarified that students can opt for a foreign language only as the third language if the other two are Indian languages. A foreign language may also be chosen as an additional fourth language.
No Board Exam For Third Language in Class X
To reduce examination pressure on students, CBSE has decided not to conduct a board examination for the third language (R3) in Class X.
The assessment for the subject will be carried out internally by schools. However, the student’s performance will still be mentioned in the CBSE certificate. The board also clarified that no student will be prevented from appearing in the Class X board examinations due to the third-language requirement.
CBSE has directed all school principals to begin preparations for implementing the new language structure. Schools must update details related to the R3 language for Classes VI to IX on the Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) portal by June 30, 2026.
The board said schools can choose languages based on available resources and feasibility, but they must ensure that at least 2 of the 3 languages are Indian languages.
What Happens If Schools Face Teacher Shortage?
The circular also acknowledged that some schools may not have enough language teachers. In such cases, schools may temporarily take support from teachers of other subjects who have adequate knowledge of the concerned Indian language.
Schools may also adopt cluster-based teaching models, online or hybrid classes, seek assistance from retired language teachers, or engage qualified postgraduate students. CBSE clarified that these measures are meant only for the transition period.
CBSE stated that until new R3 textbooks become available, Class IX students will use Class VI language textbooks.
Schools may also include local literature, poems, stories and other reading material to strengthen students' language abilities. The board said detailed guidelines regarding the implementation will be issued by June 15, 2026.
Relief For Special Category And Foreign Students
CBSE said Children with Special Needs (CwSN) will continue to receive exemptions as per existing rules. Certain relaxations may also be provided to students returning from abroad and those studying in CBSE-affiliated schools outside India.
In its circular, CBSE stressed that the objective of the changes is not to increase academic pressure but to promote multilingual learning among students.
The board urged schools to positively communicate the new system to parents, teachers and students. According to CBSE, the revised policy will help students develop a better understanding of Indian languages while strengthening cultural connections.
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