CBSE Improvement Exam To Be Held In May, Application Window Open Till April 20
The option aims to help students enhance their final results by clearing subjects in which they failed and improving scores in subjects with low marks.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced an improvement examination with provision for a second attempt for those who appeared in the Class 10 examination. Introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this system will provide students with an opportunity to improve their marks.
Scheduled to be held in May, the application process for the second attempt commenced on April 16 and will remain open till April 20. Applications can also be submitted until April 22 with a late fee.
This option aims to help students enhance their final results by not only clearing subjects in which they failed but also by improving their scores in subjects with low marks.
The improvement exam will provide an opportunity to students who have been placed in the 'Compartment' category, or who are not satisfied with their marks. Marks obtained in this exam will be incorporated into the final result.
The pattern of the second attempt will remain identical to that of the main examination. While the exam will be conducted in offline mode, the difficulty level of the question papers will also be on par with that of the main examination, ensuring all students are evaluated on uniform standards.
SV Sharma, principal of Vidya Bal Bhawan Senior Secondary School in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, said students may appear for the Improvement Examination in science, social science, mathematics, and language subjects (Hindi and English). Students have the flexibility to select anywhere from one to three subjects, depending on their specific requirements.
Sharma explained that only those students who have secured less than 33% marks in any subject, who have been placed in the 'Compartment' category, or who wish to improve their existing scores are eligible to appear for this second examination. "However, students falling under the 'Essential Repeat' (ER) category are not eligible to appear for this examination. Additionally, students involved in sports activities who have previously obtained special permission from the Board may also have their names included in this examination process," he added.
For the children with special needs (CWSN) category, the Board has clarified that facilities will be extended only to students who are already registered, and new candidates won't be accommodated for this examination.
Sharma explained that applications for the second examination must be submitted through the respective schools. "Students are required to contact their schools and fill out the application forms via the 'List of Candidates' (LOC). It is mandatory to submit applications within the stipulated deadline. The CBSE has provided students with an additional option regarding the subject of Mathematics, with the flexibility to switch between 'Basic' and 'Standard' Mathematics. This will assist them in selecting the option best suited to their proficiency level," he added.
Sharma clarified that if a student chooses not to appear for the examinations in all their selected subjects, the marks obtained in the subjects for which they appear will be considered as per the results of this second examination. Conversely, for subjects in which a student does not appear, the marks obtained in the first examination will remain valid.
"According to CBSE regulations, if a student appears for the second examination, the marks obtained in that examination will be considered final. If a student chooses not to appear, the marks obtained in the first examination will be counted. Students who have already applied but subsequently decide against appearing for the examination may withdraw their applications. The CBSE is also offering a fee refund facility for such students," Sharma added.
CBSE Class 10 results were declared on April 15. Out of 24,83, 479 registered students, 24,71,777 appeared for the examination, and 23,16,008 cleared it. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 93.7%, while the failure rate was approximately 6.3% (comprising about 1.55 lakh students).
On the other hand, in the children with special needs (CWSN) category, approximately 96.24% of the students passed.
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