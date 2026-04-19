ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Improvement Exam To Be Held In May, Application Window Open Till April 20

The pattern of the second attempt will remain identical to that of the main examination. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced an improvement examination with provision for a second attempt for those who appeared in the Class 10 examination. Introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this system will provide students with an opportunity to improve their marks.

Scheduled to be held in May, the application process for the second attempt commenced on April 16 and will remain open till April 20. Applications can also be submitted until April 22 with a late fee.

This option aims to help students enhance their final results by not only clearing subjects in which they failed but also by improving their scores in subjects with low marks.

The improvement exam will provide an opportunity to students who have been placed in the 'Compartment' category, or who are not satisfied with their marks. Marks obtained in this exam will be incorporated into the final result.

The pattern of the second attempt will remain identical to that of the main examination. While the exam will be conducted in offline mode, the difficulty level of the question papers will also be on par with that of the main examination, ensuring all students are evaluated on uniform standards.

SV Sharma, principal of Vidya Bal Bhawan Senior Secondary School in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, said students may appear for the Improvement Examination in science, social science, mathematics, and language subjects (Hindi and English). Students have the flexibility to select anywhere from one to three subjects, depending on their specific requirements.

Sharma explained that only those students who have secured less than 33% marks in any subject, who have been placed in the 'Compartment' category, or who wish to improve their existing scores are eligible to appear for this second examination. "However, students falling under the 'Essential Repeat' (ER) category are not eligible to appear for this examination. Additionally, students involved in sports activities who have previously obtained special permission from the Board may also have their names included in this examination process," he added.