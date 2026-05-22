ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Extends Deadline For Scanned Copies Of Class XII Answer Sheets Amid Portal Glitches

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for obtaining scanned copies of Class XII board examination answer sheets until May 24, 2026, following repeated technical glitches and heavy traffic on its website.

The move has brought relief to thousands of students who had been struggling to access the re-evaluation portal over the past several days.

Earlier, the board had fixed May 23 as the final date for applying for scanned copies of answer books after extending it once from May 22. However, CBSE said the portal continued to face disruptions due to unprecedented traffic and alleged attempts of unauthorised interference on the website.

In an official circular issued on Friday, the board said, "The CBSE website has been facing unprecedented traffic since the past few days and has also faced several attempts of unauthorised interference, which has made it prone to disruptions." The board added that the timeline was being extended to ensure that "no student is left behind" because of technical issues.

Students Faced Login, Payment And Access Problems

Students and parents had been continuously raising complaints on social media regarding the portal's functioning. Many students reported that the website either wouldn't open properly or would crash repeatedly during the application process.

Some students claimed that even after completing online payment, their applications were not getting submitted successfully. Others complained about login issues and delays in accessing scanned copies of their answer sheets. CBSE clarified that no student would be disadvantaged by technical issues and advised candidates to complete the process as early as possible rather than waiting until the last moment.

The board also announced that students would have up to two additional days after receiving scanned copies of their answer books to apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation and other related procedures. This will allow students enough time to carefully review their answer sheets before deciding whether to proceed with further verification or re-evaluation.

"All terms and conditions mentioned earlier remain the same," the board said.