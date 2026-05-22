CBSE Extends Deadline For Scanned Copies Of Class XII Answer Sheets Amid Portal Glitches
Students complained about login failures, payment issues, and blurred scans of answer sheets during this year's ongoing CBSE re-evaluation process.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for obtaining scanned copies of Class XII board examination answer sheets until May 24, 2026, following repeated technical glitches and heavy traffic on its website.
The move has brought relief to thousands of students who had been struggling to access the re-evaluation portal over the past several days.
Earlier, the board had fixed May 23 as the final date for applying for scanned copies of answer books after extending it once from May 22. However, CBSE said the portal continued to face disruptions due to unprecedented traffic and alleged attempts of unauthorised interference on the website.
In an official circular issued on Friday, the board said, "The CBSE website has been facing unprecedented traffic since the past few days and has also faced several attempts of unauthorised interference, which has made it prone to disruptions." The board added that the timeline was being extended to ensure that "no student is left behind" because of technical issues.
Students Faced Login, Payment And Access Problems
Students and parents had been continuously raising complaints on social media regarding the portal's functioning. Many students reported that the website either wouldn't open properly or would crash repeatedly during the application process.
Some students claimed that even after completing online payment, their applications were not getting submitted successfully. Others complained about login issues and delays in accessing scanned copies of their answer sheets. CBSE clarified that no student would be disadvantaged by technical issues and advised candidates to complete the process as early as possible rather than waiting until the last moment.
The board also announced that students would have up to two additional days after receiving scanned copies of their answer books to apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation and other related procedures. This will allow students enough time to carefully review their answer sheets before deciding whether to proceed with further verification or re-evaluation.
"All terms and conditions mentioned earlier remain the same," the board said.
Fee Structure Revised This Year
CBSE has also revised the fee structure for the re-evaluation process this year. Students can now obtain scanned copies of answer sheets for Rs 100, down from Rs 700 previously. Similarly, the fee for verification of marks has been reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100, while re-evaluation will cost Rs 25 per question.
The board had earlier initiated the re-evaluation and verification process following concerns raised by several students and parents about the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, in which examiners mark answer sheets digitally rather than by hand.
On-Screen Marking System Faces Criticism
The OSM system, introduced for Class XII board examinations this year, replaced physical checking of answer sheets with digitally scanned copies evaluated by examiners on computer screens.
The system has faced criticism after several students alleged that scanned copies uploaded on the portal were blurred or unreadable. Some students also claimed that certain answers were left unchecked, that step marking was ignored in numerical subjects, and that marks awarded on pages did not match the final total reflected in the result.
The controversy intensified after screenshots of allegedly blurred answer sheets were widely shared on social media, with students questioning how evaluators could assess copies so difficult to read that even students had trouble.
Despite the criticism, Education Ministry sources indicated that the digital evaluation mechanism is likely to continue next year as well. Officials said the board would review the entire process and the feedback received this year before taking a final decision.
A senior official defended the system, saying the scale of complaints was relatively small compared to the overall volume of answer sheets processed.
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