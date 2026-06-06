ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Extends Class 12 Verification, Re-Evaluation Application Deadline Till June 7

A view of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office, Shiksha Sadan, in New Delhi on Thursday, May 28, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday extended the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets by one day, till June 7.

The recent move comes after several students flagged issues in accessing answer books and applying for verification and re-evaluation on the CBSE’s post-result services portal launched on June 2.

In a social media post on 'X', the board said, "In the interest of students, the CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation for the Class 12 board examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process.”

The previous deadline of June 6 (midnight) has now been extended to June 7 (midnight), it said. "Students are requested to take note of the revised schedule and submit their applications accordingly," it added.

Some students are reporting problems while authenticating Aadhaar and making payments, and it remains to be seen whether the issue will persist or be resolved in time.