ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Deploys Expert Team To Secure OnMark Portal Following Reported Vulnerabilities

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday admitted to public criticism in the OnMark portal over cybercriminal vulnerabilities. But, the Board said that it had deployed an expert team to secure its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system utilised for evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets.

“We have been closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal of our service provider that are being flagged in the public domain. An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well as the IITs to fortify these systems, including taking them over to a more secure set up,” the CBSE said on its official X handle.

The development follows a major controversy after some students questioned the student evaluation, raising doubts on the company behind the platform.