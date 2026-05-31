CBSE Deploys Expert Team To Secure OnMark Portal Following Reported Vulnerabilities
The development follows a major controversy after some students questioned the student evaluation, raising doubts on the company behind the platform.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday admitted to public criticism in the OnMark portal over cybercriminal vulnerabilities. But, the Board said that it had deployed an expert team to secure its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system utilised for evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets.
“We have been closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal of our service provider that are being flagged in the public domain. An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well as the IITs to fortify these systems, including taking them over to a more secure set up,” the CBSE said on its official X handle.
We have been closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal of our service provider that are being flagged in the public domain. An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well…— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 31, 2026
The development follows a major controversy after some students questioned the student evaluation, raising doubts on the company behind the platform.
CBSE further stated that the “identified vulnerabilities have been contained, and other exploitable weaknesses are being ruled out.”
“We are grateful to all alert citizens and ethical hackers pointing out such weaknesses, and have gotten in touch with some of them directly. We request any others to reach out to our security teams at secy-cbse@nic.in for any further inputs,” it added.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has also targeted the Centre over the CBSE OSM row. He also shared a video of his interaction with a group of students, who flagged the issue with the OSM.
A revealing chat with my fellow “anti-national Soros agents.”— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 31, 2026
Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions - but got insults instead of answers.
They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they… pic.twitter.com/5InBxgJv1B
“A revealing chat with my fellow ‘anti-national Soros agents.’ Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions – but got insults instead of answers. They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they get it,” he wrote.
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