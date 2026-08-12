ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2026: 53.08% Of Compartment Students Pass Nationwide

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results for the Class 12 supplementary examination 2026. The students who took the exam can view their results on the DigiLocker Results Portal.

This year, 53.08 per cent of students in the compartment category passed; last year, this figure stood at 38.36 per cent.

According to the CBSE, a total of 2,91,576 students registered for the Class 12 supplementary examination this year. Of these, 2,75,287 students appeared for the exam. The board conducted this examination for three categories of students: those in the compartment category, those with six subjects, and those seeking to improve their marks.

A total of 1,64,231 students appeared in the compartment category of the supplementary examination. Of these, 53.08 per cent passed. Last year, the pass percentage in this category was 38.36 per cent. Thus, the pass percentage has improved compared to the previous year.

According to the CBSE data, 1,11,056 students took the improvement examination. These were students who had already passed the Class 12 examination but wished to increase their marks in a specific subject. Such students were given an opportunity to improve their performance.