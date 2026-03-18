ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Class 10 Second Exams Registration To Start From March 18

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026, starting from Wednesday, March 18, under its new Two Board Exams Policy aligned with NEP 2020.

The policy allows eligible Class 10 students to improve scores up to three subjects, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, or languages, during exams scheduled for May 2026. Schools must guide students and parents on rules, eligibility, and timelines to ensure smooth preparations.

According to the CBSE circular, principals must inform students that centres are limited, no changes allowed post-allocation, and first-phase submission aids better planning—though final decisions can follow results.

Only students who appeared in at least three subjects in the main exam qualify. The CBSE has introduced phased submission of the list of candidates to manage participation efficiently. Schools will handle submissions while ensuring accuracy and timely completion.