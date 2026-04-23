CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams: Full Date Sheet Released, Exams From May 15 To May 21
Board has instructed students to reach the examination center well ahead of the scheduled time and not forget to carry their admit cards with them.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for the second Class 10 Board Examination of 2026 almost a month earlier, to assist students in organising their preparation effectively.
As per the Board, the examinations will commence on May 15, 2026 (Friday) and conclude on May 21, 2026. All examinations are scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM.
According to the schedule released by the Board, the examinations will begin with Mathematics subject (both Standard and Basic levels). This paper is of 3-hour duration and will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
On May 16 (Saturday), the examination for English (Communicative, and Language & Literature) will be held. Following this, the Science paper is scheduled for May 18 (Monday).
Language Subject Exams On May 19
On May 19 (Tuesday), examinations for various language subjects will be conducted. This includes Indian languages such as Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, and Arabic. Additionally, examinations for foreign languages such as French, German, Spanish, and Japanese will also be conducted on the same day. The duration for some subjects will be two hours, while the papers for core subjects will be of a 3-hour duration.
Skill And Elective Subjects On May 20
On May 20 (Wednesday), examinations for subjects such as Painting, Sanskrit, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence will be held. These subjects fall under the 'Skill' and 'Elective' categories and play a crucial role in shaping the career paths of many students.
Social Science Last Exam
On May 21 (Thursday), the Social Science paper will be conducted, marking the final examination in this series. This paper will also be of 3-hour duration and will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
Guidelines For Students
CBSE has instructed students to reach the examination center well ahead of scheduled time and not forget to carry their admit cards with them. Some time will be allotted to read the question paper before the examination begins, and it is essential to utilise this time effectively, the Board has advised.