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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams: Full Date Sheet Released, Exams From May 15 To May 21

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for the second Class 10 Board Examination of 2026 almost a month earlier, to assist students in organising their preparation effectively.

As per the Board, the examinations will commence on May 15, 2026 (Friday) and conclude on May 21, 2026. All examinations are scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM.

According to the schedule released by the Board, the examinations will begin with Mathematics subject (both Standard and Basic levels). This paper is of 3-hour duration and will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

On May 16 (Saturday), the examination for English (Communicative, and Language & Literature) will be held. Following this, the Science paper is scheduled for May 18 (Monday).

CBSE date sheet for Class 10 2nd Board exams (CBSE notification)

Language Subject Exams On May 19